Perrysburg drops district final in straight sets

Tol. Notre Dame 3, Perrysburg 0
BASCOM — Two of the three sets in Thursday’s Division I district final required more than the typical 25 points to win.
Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 8:36 am
Tol. Notre Dame 3, Perrysburg 0
BASCOM — Two of the three sets in Thursday’s Division I district final required more than the typical 25 points to win.
Posted in Sports, High School Sports on Friday, October 25, 2019 8:36 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]