It has not been a historic season for Perrysburg in terms of wins, but it has been in terms of the success the team had playing against the best competition Ohio has to offer.
In just its third year competing in the Northwest Hockey Conference’s top circuit, Perrysburg finished the regular season 18-14-2 overall and 6-6 in the seven-team Red Division, good enough for fourth place.
The Yellow Jackets closed the regular season with a 3-1 win over Sylvania Northview on Friday at Tam-O-Shanter.
On Sunday the Jackets defeated Toledo St. John’s by the same score at the Slater Family Ice Arena on the campus of Bowling Green State University.
The season included a Holly Daze Tournament championship and a nine-game win streak over the holidays.
Perhaps the biggest achievement was finishing ahead of St. John’s, Northview and Anthony Wayne in the Red Division.
Northview has been to the state final four 12 times, winning two championships and five runner-up finishes. St. John’s has reached the state tournament 13 times with one title and one runner-up finish.
Perrysburg coach Kevin Fisher did not know if this year’s team could compete with them or not, but he found out.
“With all the parity in the league this year and replacing eight starters from a 16-man roster, I did not know what to expect, to be honest,” Fisher said.
“We knew we had talent coming up. We did not know how quickly they would gel or how quickly they would contribute.
“To end the season .500 in the league and four games over .500 overall, I could not be prouder of these kids,” Fisher continued.
“It is really a nod of the head to them because of all the work they have put in. It has nothing to do with the systems we have or anything, it is just about kids rolling up their sleeves and working hard.
“I am just amazed that we’re hitting the tournament clicking on all cylinders.”
In Sunday’s win over the Titans, Gunnar Daler scored a power play goal in the first period assisted by Cole Christian and Sam Bortz.
In the second period, Christian scored on an assist from Daler, putting Perrysburg up 2-0 at the 3:59 mark.
Christian scored for the second time on a shorthanded goal, assisted by Daler, with 10:59 remaining the game to give the Yellow Jackets a three-goal cushion.
St. John’s forward Decian Loisel scored on a deflection of a 30-foot shot from the point by defenseman Sean Pollex for the Titans’ only goal with four minutes remaining, blowing the shutout by Perrysburg goaltender Sam Yonker.
Although Perrysburg forward Cody Schneider did not score Sunday, he led the team in scoring this season and credits his teammates for the Yellow Jackets’ success.
“It’s been great. We started off the season with a lot less talent that we did the year before, and it has really come down to our hard work and heart, working hard every week in practice and really coming together as a family,” Schneider said.
“We got Northview twice and St. John’s twice this year again, and it has been great. We’re looking forward to the playoffs.”
Schneider believes that no matter what happens in the tournament, the program will remain in good shape because of underclassmen who have stepped up.
“We have some freshman and some underclassmen guys who have really stepped up. They are not really on the scoresheet, but you can tell they really make a difference out there,” Schneider said.
No. 5 seed Perrysburg opens district tournament play Saturday, Feb. 19 taking on the state’s No. 9 ranked team, Findlay (18-8-4), at Tam-O-Shanter, faceoff at 4 p.m.
The winner advances to the district semifinals on Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. at Tam-O-Shanter.