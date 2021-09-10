Perrysburg dominated in a 35-0 win over Bowling Green High School Friday night.
This was Perrysburg head coach Dirk Conner’s first game back at BGHS since leaving the school for Perrysburg.
Conner said it was nice to come back to BGHS, but there still was a game to be played. He was focused on the task ahead.
“Seeing some of those kids over there (on the BGHS sideline) meant a lot to me. That got me a little bit. But these are my guys now. I chose to be here and we’re all about building Perrysburg the way we want to build it,” Conner said.
The Yellow Jackets offense was efficient in the rivalry game. They had 393 total yards on offense on 34 plays. That was good for 11.6 yards per play.
The passing attack led Perrysburg. Quarterback TJ Takats went 11 for 14 with 218 yards and two touchdowns.
His main target was wide receiver Jack Borer. Borer finished the game with 5 catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back Connor Walendzak was efficient with his 10 carries. He ended the game with 110 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Conner said the offense has improved since their first game. There is still more Conner wants to see from his offense.
“Our goal is to get better each week and we have to put the ball in more people’s hands than just Connor Walendzak. We were able to do that tonight a little bit, but we got to keep working towards that,” Conner said.
It was another rough game for the Bobcats offensively. They finished with 135 total yards.
The passing game could not get anything going. BGHS Quarterback Kadin Shank finished the game 4 for 7 with 21 yards.
Shank did leave the game with an injury in the third quarter. He never returned and was replaced by Evan Brandt. Brandt is listed as a wide receiver and safety on the roster.
Brandt went 0 for 2 in his pass attempts, both coming at the end of the game while the Bobcats were in the red zone.
Head Coach Josh Wade said getting healthy was an issue for them coming into the game. He also said this was their first game starting the same offensive line for consecutive games.
BGHS tried to get something going on the ground, but could not get past the Perrysburg defense.
The Bobcats had 114 yards rushing on 43 attempts. They averaged 2.7 yards per carry as a team.
Running back Marcus Hammer had 47 yards on 15 attempts to lead the team. Shank was close behind with 46 yards on 14 attempts.
Wade said he does see some improvement in his team, but there are still a lot of mistakes being made.
One point Wade made was this team needs to stay ahead of the chains. They had a couple of drives end at midfield.
Wade also said he is looking for more from his defense and is ready for the challenges of next week.
“Defensively, we have to have people that are willing to strike somebody. That’s what we are looking forward to this week in practice and next week we get another opportunity against Springfield,” Wade said.