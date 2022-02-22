Perrysburg junior diver Owen Recker won a Division I district championship at Bowling Green State University and will advance to this weekend’s state championships.
Recker scored 538.1 points to outdistance second place Medina Highland diver Andrew Chand (513.35) and Amherst Steele diver Ethan Belak (440.65).
The 95th Annual Boys and 46th Annual Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships will be held Feb. 23-26 at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, Ohio.
The Perrysburg girls swim meet also qualified two relay teams, the 200-yard medley and 400 freestyle, to the state championships, and senior Julia Beer qualified in the 100 backstroke.
At the district meet, Perrysburg’s 200 medley relay team finished third at districts with a time of 1:48.77, finishing behind Avon (1:47.61) and Fremont Ross (1:47.93).
The Perrysburg 400 freestyle relay team finished fourth (3:37.11) at districts and Beer finished third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.12, placing behind Avon sophomore Alex Downing (56.36) and Brunswick senior Jordan Truelsch (57.94).
The Eastwood 200 medley relay team qualified for the Division II state meet, Eastwood senior Calvin Price qualified in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle and junior Ian Sander in the 200 IM.
At districts, Price was fourth in the 50 freestyle (21.42) and the 100 freestyle (46.58), and Sander was seventh in the 200 IM (2:03.54). Eastwood’s 200 medley relay team was 10th at districts, finishing in 1:42.49.