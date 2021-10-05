HOLLAND — Perrysburg volleyball players say they are ranked ninth in the Division I state poll for a reason — they have trust in each other.
As a result, the Yellow Jackets are 17-1 overall and have sole possession of first place in the Northern Lakes League at 10-0.
Heading into their NLL match at Springfield Monday, Perrysburg had won 27 sets in conference play and lost only three.
A young Springfield team gave the Jackets their fourth set loss, but the Jackets prevailed to win the match, 25-12, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17.
After the Yellow Jackets cruised in the two opening sets, the Blue Devils, behind the play of 5-10 sophomore opposite hitter Gretchen Sigman, rebounded to take the third.
Sigman scored eight kills in the third set alone, but the Jackets held fast to win the fourth, despite three more kills and two blocks by Sigman.
“No problem,” said Perrysburg senior outside hitter Julia Beer, who led the Yellow Jackets with 20 kills and four aces.
“This team is probably one of the closest teams that I’ve ever been a part of. I really think that helps us on the court because we really trust each other. We trust that if we don’t get the one point, we’ll get the next,” Beer said.
“Ditto,” adds Perrysburg coach Laura Davidson.
“The girls are focused. They are ready to go. They know their individual strengths and they play together as a team,” Davidson said.
“They know that when they are challenged that they can step up and they can do it. I have total trust in them, they trust each other, and I think that is what has gotten us this far.”
In the first two sets, Springfield did not have an answer for Beer, sophomore middle blocker Wrigley Takats, junior outside hitter Sara Pahl or senior right-side hitter Malorie Tansey.
Takats finished with 11 kills and two blocks, Pahl had 15 kills and Tansey had eight kills and a block, including five kills in the opening set. Getting a kill is an art, and Beer knows it well.
Beer says it has taken her three years of high school volleyball to learn the art of the kill, and when she gets her swing in motion, there is little chance of stopping it.
“I’ve been getting more confident as the years went by,” Beer said. “I definitely wasn’t as confident my sophomore year but now that it’s my senior year I know they count on me so I know I can put the ball down on the floor for them.”
However, in the third set won by the Blue Devils, they figured out the art of the block. Sigman, senior middle blocker Sydney Schwieterman, senior middle blocker Markiya Cunningham and 6-foot-1 junior setter Corrie Brown teamed up for a combined 11 blocks.
Again, Beer said, “no problem.”
“I try to play smarter a little bit. I try not to let them get in my head and don’t worry about it,” Beer said. “I’m going to be blocked every so often. I just focus on the next point and don’t worry about it.”
Springfield had life in the fourth set, too, taking a quick 9-4 lead on an ace by senior libero Maddie Darrah.
However, Perrysburg scored six straight points behind the serving of senior defensive specialist Jenna Rettig, who served two of her six aces during the run that gave the Jackets a 10-9 lead.
Takats’ block would later put the Jackets up 19-12, and it took a kill by freshman outside hitter Sophie Burney and an ace from Beer to close out the final two points of the match.
Sigman led the Blue Devils with 14 kills and three blocks, Cunningham had seven kills and four blocks and Brown had four aces.
Springfield coach McKenna Reitz loved the fight in her team down the stretch.
“Perrysburg is a great program, and they have a lot of weapons, so we are always going up against a good team,” Reitz said. “I’m very proud that we competed really well against them. I wish we could have started out a little bit stronger against them, but they turned it on in that third.”
Springfield has nine freshmen and sophomores on its roster and is without one injured senior, outside hitter Devyn Baillie. Still, the Blue Devils are 12-6 overall and 6-4 in the NLL.
Davidson knew this up-and-coming Springfield team had the ability to make things tough for Perrysburg.
“Honestly, Springfield definitely picked up their passing game and they were able to run their offense a little bit more. Kudos to them,” Davidson said.
“I think they kind of picked up on our serves a little bit better, so I knew that they would battle back. That is a tough team, and they have some nice players, so I was not shocked at all,” Davidson continued.
“I think our players just had to focus in on what they needed to take care of. Sometimes when we are challenged, we play better. I wasn’t super worried because I knew we would step up.”