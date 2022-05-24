SYLVANIA — Senior Ben Robeson pitched five innings of one-hit baseball in leading Perrysburg to an 11-0 win over Southview Monday, as the Yellow Jackets clinched a share of the Northern Lakes League title.
Perrysburg, 21-5 overall, has three NLL losses while Bowling Green (16-6) has four, so a Perrysburg win against visiting Springfield today would mean an outright title for the Jackets.
If Perrysburg loses, the Yellow Jackets would share the title with BG.
“We’d like to not share it,” Perrysburg coach Dave Hall said. “I think we are ready … and they will win it outright hopefully. It’s what we’d like to do.
“We’d like to win it, but again we don’t take anything for granted.”
Hall said there was no celebrating after the win over the Cougars on Monday.
“We were there, we took care of business … and we’ll celebrate hopefully,” Hall said.
Monday, Robeson struck out three, walked two and allowed one hit without giving up a run. He needed just 60 pitches, including 40 for strikes, facing 18 batters.
“He was finally able to spot his pitches — his fastball, his slider and his change-up was working, and he was locating real well,” Hall said. “We had a few errors behind him, but we had three double plays that helped erase guys.”
Senior Connor Trczinski closed in the sixth, striking out one, allowing two hits and no runs in facing five batters.
Offensively, junior Matt Gast was 3-for-3 with four RBIs, he scored twice, reached on a walk and had a stolen base.
Robeson had a base hit and RBI, junior A.J. Bernthisel was 2-for-4, and T.J. Takats was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. In all, the Yellow Jackets outhit the Cougars, 12-3.
“The big key is we scored six in the first, and we’ve been struggling scoring so that sort of took the pressure off the guys,” Hall said.
“I think it helped Ben pitch, too. We moved Matt up in the batting order to fifth and we moved Ben down,” Hall continued.
“Matt was 3-for-3 and Ben had a hit down in the seven spot, and A.J. Bernthisel had a couple hits. It sort-of got contagious, which is good.”
Seniors Kanyon Gagich and Ryan Thompson, junior Connor Walendzak, and sophomore Jack Losee also had base hits for Perrysburg. Sophomore Abram Hire had an RBI sacrifice fly.
The game produced nine errors, including four by Perrysburg and five by Southview.
For the Cougars, senior Paul McGowan and juniors Sammy Rogenski and Gavin Johns had base hits.
Johns, senior Cam Moran, and sophomore Avery Offenburg took the mound for the Cougars with Moran, the starter, taking the loss.
LAKE 12, SWANTON 1
SWANTON — Lake pitcher Richie Hayward pitched a four-hit shutout as the Flyers defeated Swanton, 12-1, in regular season baseball Monday.
Hayward struck out six, walked none, and did not give up an earned run, needing just 64 pitches, including 46 for strikes while facing 19 batters. The game ended after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Offensively, the Flyers took advantage of nine walks, five errors, three batters were hit by a pitch, and Lake had six stolen bases.
Cam Hoffman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Noah Robie was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Hayward, Conner Moore, and Drew Tajblik had base hits for the Flyers. Robie had three stolen bases, Hayward had two and Michael Tolles had one.
Moore had two sacrifice flies, and Moore, Hayward and Tolles were hit by a pitch.
On Thursday, Lake will take on Ottawa Hills at 4:30 p.m. at Defiance High School in a Division III district semifinal. The winner gets the Tinora-Archbold winner in Saturday’s district final at 2 p.m.