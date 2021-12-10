PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg senior guard Katie Sims and her five classmates on the Yellow Jackets basketball team have had to become leaders.
The Yellow Jackets are starting Sims, two freshmen, a sophomore and a junior since the injury of another key freshman starter, guard Hayley Griggs.
The Yellow Jackets still managed to hold on and defeat visiting Southview, 40-36, Thursday in Northern Lakes League action, despite no Perrysburg player scoring in double figures.
“They definitely scrapped. That’s a good win. We’ll take that one,” Perrysburg coach Todd Sims said.
Perrysburg evens their record to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the NLL, while the Cougars fall to 1-4 and 0-4. Sims says it was tough losing Griggs so early in the season.
“This is our first game without Haley Griggs, so it is going to take a little bit more adjustment not having her because she is a really good player,” coach Sims said.
Perrysburg 5-foot-9 freshman guard Ayla Turk ran the point, scoring nine points with four steals and five rebounds and 5-9 freshman guard Chloe Kilbride added eight points.
The only two Perrysburg seniors who scored were Katie Sims, who had seven points, and senior guard Lacey Laumann, who got her three points on a shot beyond the arc in the third quarter. But all six seniors factored in.
“All of our seniors are leaders,” coach Sims said. “They are doing a great job being leaders and you can hear them in there (locker room) celebrating right now even though some of them didn’t play very much or play at all. It’s a good group.”
Katie Sims added, “We just all had to step up. We knew our roles and Ayla, who is a freshman, she had to step up. That’s hard for a freshman to do that.
“I mean our seniors, not a ton of them start and not a ton of them get a lot of minutes, but they are like always there at practice. They are great teammates. We know what our jobs are and what to do and we do them.”
It did not start well for the Jackets. Southview junior Paige Brown scored her team’s first six points, leading the Cougars to an early 6-2 lead after four minutes and 10-4 lead after one quarter.
However, Turk scored six straight in the second quarter, including two layups off her own steals, putting Perrysburg up 12-10 with 4:15 remaining in the half, but the Jackets still trailed 16-15 at halftime.
Katie Sims gave Perrysburg the lead for good, hitting an 18-foot jumper with 4:10 remaining in the third, but Southview remained close, always within a possession or two, for the duration.
“I thought we did well tonight,” coach Sims said. “We got down early, then we scrapped and fought and took the lead and then it was back and forth. Then, we got a nice little lead and then we hung on.”
Brown led Southview with a double-double 17 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Junior Julia Williams added seven points for the Cougars.
Perrysburg’s defense held Southview to 28% (13 for 46) shooting from the floor, the Cougars were 6-for-16 from the line and finished with 13 turnovers.
Perrysburg shot 47% (17-for-36) from the field, made 4 of 10 free throws, and had 17 turnovers. Perrysburg outrebounded Southview, 32-29.
Perrysburg junior forward Megan Gibbs had seven points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Six-foot-2 sophomore center Wrigley Takats, who missed much of the second half with four fouls, had four points and 10 rebounds and junior guard Natalie French contributed two points.
For the Cougars, junior Carys Bourbeau, sophomore Cassie Schramm and senior Olivia Ferguson scored three points each, all on fourth quarter treys.
Southview sophomore Mariam Kassem had two points and six rebounds and sophomore Alyssa Shinaver added one point with two steals.
For Southview, which was coming off a 35-33 NLL loss to Anthony Wayne, it’s been dogfight trying to get wins.
“In the past three games, it’s come down to the end,” Southview coach Kelly Heil said. “I just told them, ‘You play hard all the time,’ and we just want the ball to fall for them. It just hasn’t yet.
“We’ll keep grinding and working at it. I’ll take these girls any day. They are a great group of girls, and they play hard,” Heil added.