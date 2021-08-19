Perrysburg played Fremont Ross at Belmont and won 160 -184 on Tuesday. Scores for Perrysburg were:
Mason Deal - 34
Cody Schneider - 39
Nick Pineda - 43
Jack Weisenburger - 44
(Send sports news to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com.)
