PERRYSBURG-WHITMER BOYS
PERRYSBURG — Four Yellow Jackets reached double figures as Perrysburg defeated Toledo Whitmer 83-66 in a non-league boys basketball game Tuesday.
Senior Luke Manges and junior Matt Watkins scored 17 points each, Kannon Klusmeyer had 14 and Austin Shultz scored 10 to lead Perrysburg, which remains unbeaten at 4-0.
The Jackets stormed to over a half-century in scoring in the first half, taking a 53-31 lead at halftime.
For Perrysburg, Joey Bohman scored eight points, Avery Hunt and Andrew Hunt scored six apiece, and Jack Mitchell contributed five points.
For Whitmer, which falls to 2-2, Antoine West scored 17, Deric Jaynes scored 14 and Tony Fisher Jr. added 11 points.
Cam Evans scored seven, Steven McCoy scored six, Maurice Purely scored five points, Tamarron Davis scored four, and Grady Mee added three points for the Panthers.
ELMWOOD-WOODMORE GIRLS
BLOOMDALE — Macey Bauder scored 23 points as Woodmore handed Elmwood its first Northern Buckeye Conference loss Tuesday, 51-41.
Elmwood falls to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference while the Wildcats improve to 5-2 and 3-2.
The Wildcats led 17-16 at halftime and 37-32 entering the final quarter, and Bauder hit 6-of-6 free throws down the stretch to propel her team to victory.
The Wildcats forced 14 turnovers, holding Elmwood to 14 of 36 shooting (39%) inside the arc and 2 of 10 outside the three-point arc. The Royals made 7-of-11 free throws, the Wildcats made 15 of 23.
Sophie Blausey scored 16 for the ‘Cats, Camryn Ivy scored eight and Mackenzie Krukemyer and Autumn Bowen added two points apiece.
Brooklyn Thrash led Elmwood with 19 points, three steals, five assists and 10 rebounds, Anna Barber scored eight, and Cara Frank and Anna Meyer scored four points apiece.
Aubrey Johnson and Brandi Beckford added three points each for the Royals.
LAKE-GENOA GIRLS
MILLBURY — Delani Robinson scored 30 points to lead Lake to a 73-41 victory over Genoa Tuesday in Northern Buckeye Conference action.
The Flyers improve to 7-1 on the season and remain a perfect 4-0 in the NBC heading into Saturday’s showdown at Eastwood. The Comets fall to 3-5 and 1-4.
For Lake, Brigid Enright scored 14, Kelsie Gladieux scored seven, Jessie Materni scored five, and Ava Ayers and Elise Staczek scored four apiece.
Vayda Delventhal and Kyleigh Christ scored three points each, Sydney Stanley had two points and Abbie Rymers added one point for the Flyers.
For Genoa, Gina Goodman scored 11 and Lacy Frias added 10 points.
Shelby Wagner scored seven, Aly Hartford scored six, Sophie Richards had three points, and Liv Kimpon and Emerson Bickel contributed two points each for the Comets.
ROSSFORD-OTSEGO GIRLS
ROSSFORD — Rossford freshman Scarlett Williams poured in 27 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 56-31 Northern Buckeye Conference victory Tuesday.
Rossford improves to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the NBC, while Otsego remains winless in eight games.
For the Bulldogs, Kierston Johnson scored nine points, Katie Glowacki scored five points, Gabrielle Boyd had four points, and Lola Luderman had three points.
Mia DeBortoli, Rylin Reynolds, Clare Logan and Madison Kutscher added two points each for Rossford.
For Otsego, Sophie Dimick scored 11 and Lauren Hillesheim scored 10.
Ellie Feehan, Rylee Brown, Sam Lehr, Morgen Hillesheim and Kaylee Eberly contributed two points each for the Knights.
PERRYSBURG-MARGARETTA GIRLS
CASTALIA — Kyla Liebehler scored 20 points to lead Margaretta to a 59-38 non-league victory over visiting Perrysburg Tuesday in non-league girls basketball.
Margaretta improves to 4-3 while Perrysburg falls to 3-4.
The Polar Bears also got 10 points each from Miah Miller, Eden Palono and Devyne Eisenhauer.
For the Yellow Jackets, Chloe Kilbride scored 11, Wrigley Takats scored eight, and Ayla Turk and Megan Gibbs added six points each.
Katie Sims scored three points and Ryan Nordahl and Kacey Laumann added two points each for Perrysburg.
Jenny Patrick scored five and Lilly Edwards and Aubrey Bailey scored two points apiece for the Polar Bears.