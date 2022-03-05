MILLBURY — Perrysburg boy’s basketball had their season ended by Lima Senior in the Division 1 district finals with a 53-45 loss Saturday.
Head coach Dave Boyce said the team couldn’t get into another gear to take any type of lead down the stretch.
“When we really had to get stops, we couldn’t get them. It was anybody’s game in the second half. We had chances to cut into the lead, we couldn’t quite get there,” Boyce said.
The Spartans shot 47% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line. Lima Senior also went 10 for 15 from the free throw line.
Senior Brent Moss led the Spartans in scoring with 17 points. Senior Khalil Luster also reached double figures with 16 points.
Both players were a handful for the Yellow Jackets.
Perrysburg played winnable defense, but couldn’t get over their turnovers. The Yellow Jackets coughed up the ball 16 times.
The Yellow Jackets shot 51.5% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range. The turnovers proved to be the difference for them.
Junior Andrew Hunt led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 10 points. Hunt also led the team in rebounding with 12 rebounds.
Senior Kannon Klusmeyer was the second-leading scorer with nine points. He also tailed two assists and two rebounds for Perrysburg.
The Yellow Jackets had to switch up their rotation when junior Matt Watkins was injured during the game. He came back in the game at times, but didn’t play his usual minutes.
Perrysburg will end as the district runner-ups to Lima Senior. The Spartans have claimed four straight district titles.
Despite not advancing further, Perrysburg was a couple plays away from being the district champions.
“This is a heck of a team. They were competitive. They played together, played as a team all year,” Boyce said. “There was never a doubt for one minute that we weren’t going to win until the end.”