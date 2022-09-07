HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: SEP 06 Bowling Green at Perrysburg

Bowling Green sophomore Tara Hastings (15), center, sophomore Madison Cowan (2), right, stretch to block a shot by Perrysburg senior Danielle Cleavenger (9), left, during a match on September 6, 2022 at Perrysburg High School in Perrysburg, Ohio. Perrysburg defeated Bowling Green in four sets (25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12).

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — In Northern Lakes League volleyball Tuesday, Perrysburg defeated Bowling Green 25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12.

Senior Josie Hubbard led the Yellow Jackets with 15 kills and junior Wrigley Takats had 12 kills.

