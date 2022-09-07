PERRYSBURG — In Northern Lakes League volleyball Tuesday, Perrysburg defeated Bowling Green 25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12.
Senior Josie Hubbard led the Yellow Jackets with 15 kills and junior Wrigley Takats had 12 kills.
Senior Giana Frayer and Josie Hubbard scored six aces apiece, and freshman Casey Ng had two aces for the Yellow Jackets.
Sophomore Mackenzie Hurley had two blocks, senior Avery Adamski had 23 digs and Frayer had a team-leading 41 assists for Perrysburg.
Perrysburg, which improves to 4-2 overall, stays unbeaten in the conference at 3-0.
For BG, Madison Cowan had 11 kills, two aces and 14 digs, Abigail Slembarski had two kills, one solo block, one dig and 27 assists, and Jamie Sayen had four kills, one block assist, one solo block and one dig.
BG hosts Anthony Wayne Thursday.
Lake 3, Eastwood 1
PEMBERVILLE — Lake volleyball improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 25-14, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25 win over Eastwood Tuesday.
Lake leaders were Taryn DeWese with 19 kills and four aces, Ella Vorst with 11 kills, Vayda Delventhal with 27 assists and 16 digs, and Sydeny Stanley with 24 digs.
Otsego 3, Fostoria 0
FOSTORIA — Otsego swept Fostoria, 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 in a Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
For the Knights, junior Calista Wilkisn had a hitting average of .500, junior Kora Rollins had a hitting average of .429 and junior Emily Gneson had a hitting average of .269.
Rossford 3, Woodmore 1
ROSSFORD — In a Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball match Tuesday, Rossford defeated Woodmore, 18-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20.
For Rossford, Scarlett Williams had 25 digs, Sophia Shinaver had 30 assists and 11 digs, Olivia Rust had 18 kills, and Gretchen Kieper had 11 kills.
Bowling Green 1, Sylvania Northview 1
SYLVANIA — Cole Ash scored for Bowling Green as the Bobcats tied Northview, 1-1, in a Northern Lakes League boys soccer match at Cat Stadium Tuesday.
The Bobcats, 2-2-1 overall and 0-1-1 in the NLL, will play at Fremont Ross Saturday morning, with kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Northview is 3-2-1 and 0-1-1.
Evergreen 8, Otsego 0
TONTOGANY — Otsego boys soccer fell to 2-3, losing to Evergreen, 8-0, Tuesday in a non-league matchup. The Vikings improve to 6-1.
Cory-Rawson 6, Otsego 1
RAWSON — Cory-Rawson took a 4-0 halftime lead over visiting Otsego Tuesday in girls soccer and the Hornets went on to win 6-1. The Knights fall to 0-3 while the Hornets are 1-2.
For Otsego, senior goalkeeper Chesney Kuron had 18 saves, and Kamryn Hollar scored for the Knights, assisted by Lauren Hilleshiem.
Perrysburg 5, Springfield 1
HOLLAND — In Northern Lakes League boys soccer Tuesday, Perrysburg, ranked third in the first Division I state poll, defeated Springfield, 5-1, to improve to 6-0-1 on the season, including 2-0 in the conference.
The Blue Devils are 5-2 and 1-1.
Bowling Green 5, Sylvania Southview 0
On the Bowling Green State University tennis courts, the Bowling Green Bobcats swept Southview, 5-0, in a Northern Lakes League tennis match Tuesday.
In singles, Libby Barnett (BG) defeated Eliza Wyatt 6-2,6-0, Julia Barnett (BG) defeated Jillian Arledge 6-0,6-0, and Sarah Mathey (BG) defeated Danni Mallin 6-0,6-0.
In doubles, Audrey Geyman and Hannah Mathey (BG) defeated Joanna Kim and Alex Smith 6-0 ,6-1 and Audra Hammer and Audrey Nester (BG) defeated Shaila Joshi and Diya Yermal 6-0,6-0.
BG is now 11-2 on the season. Bowling Green will play Perrysburg at Perrysburg Tennis Center at 4:30 today.
The Bobcats and Yellow Jackets are both currently undefeated in the NLL and ranked in the latest Northwest Ohio Division I coaches’ poll.
Perrysburg 160, Anthony Wayne 177
SWANTON — At White Pines Golf Course Tuesday, Perrysburg girls defeated Anthony Wayne 160-177 in a Northern Lakes League match.
For Perrysburg, Sydney Deal shot 33, Ariyah Ellis shot 39, Paige Feldkamp shot 41 and Mia Moffitt shot 47.
For AW, Kennedy Kehres shot 42, Cece Stamm shot 43, Maddie Mitchell shot 44 and Teagan Leigh shot 48.
Knights, Eagles win NBC jamborees
BLOOMDALE — Otsego boys harriers won the first Northern Buckeye Conference cross country jamboree hosted by Elmwood Tuesday.
Otsego senior Joseph Brewster (18:06) finished first as the Knights scored 25 points to outpace Genoa (49), Rossford (100), Lake (108) Woodmore (109) and Eastwood (114).
Elmwood junior Jakob Zibbel (18:24) was third, Otsego sophomore Wesley Kellermeier (18:25) was fourth and Otsego sophomore Nathan Strahm (18:28 was fifth).
Lake sophomore Micah Balsmeyer (18:56) was seventh, Lake junior Connor McClellan (19:50 was eighth, Otsego sophomore Ben Nusbaum (19:51) was ninth and Otsego sophomore Jack Seeger (19:58) placed tenth
Eastwood sophomore Leah Emch (20:32) won the girls individual race as the Eagles scored 22 points to win the jamboree championship.
Woodmore (52) was third, followed by Genoa (99), Elmwood (116), Otsego (119) and Lake (132).
Eastwood runners took the third through fifth place spots. Juniors Haley Sponaugle (21:15) and Eastwood Z Ramsey (22:08) were third and fourth and senior Talia Baum (22:10) was fifth.
Lake freshman Tabitha Balsmeyer (22:16) was sixth.