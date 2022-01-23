First there was 45 minutes of regulation hockey followed by 32 seconds of overtime hockey, but the wait paid off for Perrysburg.
Perrysburg senior Gunnar Daler scored the game winner on a 30-foot shot to break a scoreless tie 32 seconds into sudden victory overtime.
Dalter’s game-winner, assisted by junior wing Cody Schneider and sophomore defenseman Caden Seiple, gave the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 win over Anthony Wayne at BGSU’s Slater Family Ice Arena Saturday.
“We needed a little extra time to finish the job. We knew it was going to be tight. We didn’t know it was going to be a one-goal game or a 1-0 game,” Perrysburg coach Kevin Fisher said.
“But when you’re playing your biggest rival, you know you are going to get their best game and you have to fight for every win.
“It wasn’t always our best, but we found a way to get it done and I couldn’t be happier for the boys,” Fisher continued.
Perrysburg improves to 14-10-2 on the year and 3-3 in the Northwest Hockey Conference Red Division. AW falls to 11-13-2 and remains winless in seven Red Division games.
Daler’s slapshot got past AW senior goaltender Jacob Lucente and found the upper left corner of the net. It was the first shot on goal of the overtime period.
“I was wide open on the point, and I just saw that lane and I took a shot,” Daler said.
Until this point, this game was about both team’s defenses, Lucente, and Perrysburg junior goaltender Sam Yonker.
“This is Sam’s first shutout of the year,” Fisher said. “He felt like he had a monkey on his back. He had six or seven one-goal games, so to get his first shutout was a break.”
Perrysburg outshot AW, 44-16, including 22-2 in the first period when the Generals had to stave off 10 minutes of penalty kill.
“That can be frustrating at times and that just means that Anthony Wayne was doing everything they could to stay in this game,” Fisher said.
Lucente not only stopped 22 shots in the first period, but seven in the second and 14 in the third. Yonker did his part, too, with 16 saves.
“I used to play with him (Lucente). He’s a really good goalie,” Daler said. “Sam kept it down for us, too, and he did really well.”
Lucente put on such a performance that Fisher had to stop him on the ice to congratulate him.
“I talked to him after the game. I stopped Lucente coming off the ice and told him I’d seen him play for years and I thought that was the best game he’s ever played,” Fisher said.
“I think (AW coach) Kelly (Koester) has himself a real good goalie and he’s got a good future,” Fisher added.
Koester said, “Jacob Lucente has been our backbone all year. We know going into any game we are going to have a chance with him back there. It’s hard to lose a game like that because he deserves that win 100%.
“Hopefully, we learn from this, and we have three big games next weekend, so we are going to come right back at it on Monday and get back to work.”
For the Jackets, it was a bounce back from a 3-1 NHC Red Division loss to Findlay (14-7-4, 4-2) at The Cube Friday night.
Schneider scored to tie the game in the third period, but the Trojans got the go-ahead goal soon after and added a third goal late on an empty net.