PERRYSBURG — No. 4 seeded Perrysburg softball defeated No. 9 seeded Sylvania Southview 7-2 in a Division I Sectional Final on Wednesday at home.
The win moves them to 16-8 on the season and is their third win over Southview this year. The team’s second regular season matchup ended in just a 3-2 victory for the Yellow Jackets.
“The win felt really good. Obviously playing in the NLL, you just never know what is going to happen. We have such a great league when it comes to softball top to bottom,” Perrysburg head coach Ryan DeMars said. “I thought our hitters did a great job of making adjustments today, not chasing things out of the zone.”
The Jackets’ day was marked by some superb two-out hitting as five of their seven runs scored came with two outs.
“Our philosophy is we want to go up there and we want to be aggressive. We are looking to attack pitches, we are looking to drive and hit the ball hard. That’s what we want to do whether there are two outs or no outs,” DeMars said.
Four of those two-out RBIs came via the big fly as Jessica Miller and Hannah Hoverman each homered with not only two outs, but two strikes as well.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Yellow Jackets though. After pitcher Maison Gerrard got out of a bases loaded jam in the opening inning, the Jackets had bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the first.
That momentum gained by Perrysburg was subverted quickly, however. Emily O’Connell lined out to the second baseman and Miller was doubled up at first to make it two outs. Southview pitcher Skylar Nowak walked the next batter but got Lexie Vaillant to pop up to end the inning unscathed.
Gerrard got through the next inning easily and the next time Perrysburg was at the plate things happened differently. Gerrard singled to start the inning and then after a strikeout Ella Leonard singled as well.
University of Pittsburgh commit Kylie Griggs then drove in the runner from third with an infield single. After a sacrifice bunt from Hoverman brought in the second run of the inning, that brought Miller up with two outs. With two strikes she launched a home run over the scoreboard to make the score 4-0 after two innings.
Southview immediately got two back in the top of the third off Gerrard as doubles from Kristin Dulling and Brianna Riger-Cook made the score 1-0 . Then Riger-Cook came home after an attempt to catch her stealing third went into left field. That made the score 4-2 heading to the bottom of the third.
That was it for the Cougars, as Gerrard cruised from the circle in the final five innings. She let on just two baserunners in those innings and for the game went seven innings giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits, seven strikeouts and a walk.
“Maison has just been outstanding for us all year. She has made great adjustments and she just keeps coming to work. Her composure in the circle is outstanding, she gives us a chance in every game,” DeMars said.
The Jackets got three more runs, all with two outs as Lexie Vaillant drove in a run with a single and Hoverman hit her two-out home run to stretch the lead to 7-2 in the sixth inning.
Nowak got the loss on the mound for the Cougars going six innings and giving up seven runs (four earned) on nine hits, three strikeouts and three walks.
At the plate the Yellow Jackets were led by Miller who went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and Hoverman who went 1-for-3 but drove in three runs on the day.
Next up for Perrysburg is a District Semifinals matchup with Findlay, who is 18-6 on the season after defeating No. 17 seeded Fremont Ross 18-5 in five innings in their sectional final matchup . The game will be played at Maumee Rolf Park at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.