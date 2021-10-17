OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — In the Northern Lakes League boys race, Perrysburg was edged, 68-70, by NLL champion Anthony Wayne.
“The guys had an average day. The mud made today’s race challenging,” Perrysburg coach Keith Madaras said.
Northview (78) was third, followed by Bowling Green (87), Springfield (130), Southview (143), Maumee (158) and Napoleon (207).
Maumee senior Eric Board (17:49.9) won the individual championship and Bowling Green senior Aaron Partin (18:04.3) was league runner-up.
The Bobcats had three runners get all-league honors, but it was the Generals and Yellow Jackets who had the depth.
AW runners Connor Long (18:17.3) and Aiden Lengel (18:18.7) took the fifth and sixth positions, while Perrysburg’s top runner, freshman Anthony Clark, finished eighth in 18:22.1.
BG sophomore Aidan Novinsky (18:30.7) and Perrysburg junior Andrew Beeks (18:34.3) took the ninth and tenth place spots.
Perrysburg sophomore A.J. Bohman (18:49.7) and junior teammate Zachary Madaras (18:55.5) took 16h and 17th.
Perrysburg junior Brendan Reddmann (18:57.9) finished 19th and BG junior Jackson Krueger (19:11.6) finished in 21st.