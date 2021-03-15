For the first time in 23 years, the Falcons had a representative at the NCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships 6k meet.
Kailee Perry competed at nationals on Monday, finishing 113th overall and 11th out of all freshmen in the country with a time of 21:36.2. This is the best placing for a Falcon at nationals since Kristin Gaddis in 1995, when she placed 71st overall and set the highest mark in program history.
This concludes a remarkably dominant cross country season for Perry, despite the adversity and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. After being redshirted a year ago, she boasts individual victories in both the Falcon Invitational and MAC Championships, earns USTFCCCA national recognition twice, and is named first team All-MAC and MAC Freshman of the Year in the regular season.
And to top it all off, she ends a 23-year-long drought of national representation for the Falcons.
“I’m very proud of Kailee’s performance in her first national championship,” said head coach Lou Snelling. “There are so many challenging components to this experience the first time through, and she handled them so well.
“With being the 11th freshman in the country across the finish line today, there is a huge opportunity to learn and grow. That will be the goal along with a continued Bowling Green presence at the national level.”
Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat took home the individual title of this year’s women’s national championships with a time of 20:01.1, while BYU took home the team title with a dominant score of 96. For the men, BYU’s Conner Mantz won the individual title in the 10k with a time of 29:26.1, while Northern Arizona University took first as a team with a remarkable score of 60.