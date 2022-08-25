Illinois State University men’s basketball coach Ryan Pedon and Lourdes University men’s coach Dennis Hopson will be speakers at the Northwest Ohio District VII Basketball Coaches Association’s fall coaching clinic.
Pedon has been an assistant coach at Ohio State University and the University of Toledo.
“He has been a great friend to high school coaches in the state of Ohio,” said Northwest Ohio District VII Basketball Coaches Association President Derek Sheridan in a statement.
Hopson is coming off a Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference championship, the first in school history. Additionally, Hopson has been an outgoing member of the Northwest Ohio basketball coaching community.
Hopson is a Toledo Bowsher graduate, where he played for legendary coach Dick Crowell and was one of the nation’s best college basketball players at Ohio State.
Clinic topics include offensive actions, core values, and Red Bird Offensive Structure. Clinicians will work with Hopson’s Lourdes University players as their on-the-court demonstrators.
The clinic is Sept.22 from 6:15-9:15 p.m. at the Russell J. Ebeid Recreation Center, Lourdes University in Sylvania.
Coaches who would like more information should contact Sheridan at [email protected].