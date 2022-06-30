Bowling Green State University women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick has announced the addition of Payton Moore. Moore joins the Falcons after spending four seasons at Anderson (Ind.) University, and will be eligible to play in the 2022-23 academic year.
“We are so excited about Payton joining our program,” said Fralick. “She has a lot of experience and production in her collegiate career. She will be a great fit on and off the court.”
Moore, a native of Spiceland, Ind. (Tri H.S.), had more than 1,100 points and 700 rebounds during her career at Anderson. She was named to the All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference First Team in 2021-22, and also was named the HCAC Defensive Player of the Year.
She averaged a double-double in 2021-22, and has nearly averaged a double-double over her collegiate career. Last season, Moore averaged 15.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. She led the entire HCAC in no fewer than six categories, including total rebounds (257), rebounds per game, defensive rebounds per game (8.7), blocked shots (53), blocks per game (2.2) and double-doubles (12). She ranked fifth in the conference in scoring and second in field-goal percentage (47.5).
Moore finished among the top 50 players in the nation in Division III in five categories – defensive rebounds per game (11th), blocked shots per game (30th), total blocks (34th), rebounds per game (43rd) and total rebounds (50th).
Moore was named to the HCAC All-Tournament Team in 2022, after averaging 15 points and 11 boards for the Ravens. Those averages included a 20-point, 15-rebound performance in a win over Bluffton.
She was named HCAC Freshman of the Year and made the HCAC All-Freshman Team in her initial season at Anderson. She received all-conference honors three times, earning All-HCAC First-Team accolades as both a sophomore and senior and second-team honors in her freshman year. She played in just three games as a junior.
In 78 career games, including 60 starts, Moore has totaled 1,113 career points and 701 rebounds. She has shot better than 45 percent from the floor every season, and also recorded career totals of 115 blocks and 88 steals.
Moore became just the ninth player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career. She also was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week in January of 2022.
She averaged 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Anderson, after scoring 14.5 ppg and pulling down 8.8 rpg as a freshman.
Moore earned Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Small School All-State honors as a senior at Tri, and also received Associated Press Association Press All-State Honorable Mention. She helped her team to an overall record of 54-19 over her last three seasons, and averaged 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.8 steals in her high-school career.
The 2021-22 Falcons, despite losing nearly 75 player-games to injury, won 17 games and advanced to national postseason play for the second-straight season. BGSU went 17-16 overall and 10-10 in Mid-American Conference play, and the Falcons were selected to participate in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI). BG went 2-1 in that tourney, finishing the ‘21-22 season with a victory.