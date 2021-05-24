The Bowling Green State University hockey team along with head hockey coach Ty Eigner has announced the hiring of new Assistant Coach Stavros Paskaris.
Paskaris brings 13 years of collegiate coaching experience to the Falcons’ bench, joining Eigner and Assistant Coach Curtis Carr on the staff as well as the team’s Director of Operations Nathan Phillips.
“We are really excited to add Stavros Paskaris to our staff, he checked every box that Curtis, Nathan and I were looking for in terms of adding to our staff,” Eigner said. “He is highly respected across college hockey and brings a ton of college hockey recruiting and coaching experience. His wife Shannan and their daughters Effie and Zoe will be great additions to Bowling Green and our hockey program.”
Paskaris will join the Falcon family after three previous stops in collegiate hockey. Most recently, he was a member of the Dartmouth coaching staff after spending 2014-20 with Princeton and starting his career with five seasons at Adrian College.
“I’m honored to be joining Ty, Curtis and Nathan at Bowling Green State University and to be part of such a historic hockey program,” Paskaris said . “Shannan and I couldn’t be more excited to raise our family in the Bowling Green community.”
Paskaris spent the 2020-21 season with the Dartmouth hockey program, joining the staff in July of 2020. Due to the Ivy League canceling sports during the past year, Paskaris didn’t appear on the bench during his season with the program.
A native of Dearborn, Michigan, Paskaris earned his bachelor’s degree from Wayne State and a master’s degree from Ohio University. While at Wayne State, Paskaris was a four-year member of the varsity hockey program, being named the College Hockey America Rookie of the Year in 2005. He also played for the Dayton Bombers in the ECHL.