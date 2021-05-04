MAUMEE – Bowling Green softball, despite having nearly twice the amount of hits as their opponent, found themselves on the losing end of things Monday evening.
The Bobcats led Maumee 7-5 when BG took the field for the bottom of the sixth inning.
Maumee proceeded to score three runs before closing the door in the top of the seventh to secure the come-from-behind victory, 8-7.
BG’s Meghan Kramp not only pitched well enough to win, but she more than helped her own cause, going two for two with two RBI and two runs scored. She also drew two walks at the plate.
Kramp had a game-high nine strikeouts in five innings pitched. While only giving up one earned run in six innings as a pitching staff, BG’s defense committed four errors behind them.
Sammie Trimpey, who was playing second base for the Bobcats, finished the game three for four with two RBIs and a run scored.
Shortstop Taylor Rothenbuhler went two for four and scored a run for Bowling Green.
BG will continue their road trip tonight when they travel to Toledo Central Catholic. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.