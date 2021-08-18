Bowling Green State University football may have won just three of 17 games in coach Scot Loeffler’s first two seasons, but there were three more straight losing seasons before he took the helm.
Last year, the Falcons were hoping to begin changing the culture, but Loeffler found it difficult to build any momentum during a pandemic.
“The COVID years, as painful and as miserable as it was for the country, our state, our community and our football program, it could not have come at a worse time,” Loeffler said.
“Here we are trying to change culture and all of a sudden, we are doing it over Zoom meetings and that was not fun,” he said.
“But we are going to look back at the COVID year as painful as it was for our football team, but there was no harm, no foul. We played as many guys as we could play and we got to play a bunch of young guys who got to learn really quick, but they were not big enough, they were not fast enough, and they were not strong enough.”
Loeffler believes it affected his offense the most. During 2020, the Falcons were outscored 225-57 during an 0-5 season.
The rushing attack was led by 5-foot-9, 210-pound Terion Stewart, who ran for 295 yards on 37 carries, averaging eight yards per attempt.
Stewart’s longest run was for 69 yards, and he scored four touchdowns, averaging 73.8 yards per game. Stewart also caught two passes for 10 yards.
Stewart returns for his redshirt freshman year, and he is joined by 5-10, 240-pound sophomore Trevon Raymore, 6-0, 180-pound redshirt freshman Jhaylin Embry and 5-10, 190-pound redshirt freshman Taron Keith.
Raymore covered 108 yads on 23 carries, Embry garnered 52 yards on six carries, and Keith 17 yards on four carries.
Mix in 5-10, 200-pound freshman Nick Mosley, 5-10, 195-pound freshman Jamal Johnson, 6-0, 215-pound freshman Jaison Patterson, and 5-10, 175-pound sophomore PaSean Wimberly, and Loeffler believes his backfield is shored up for the future.
“We’ve been rotating a bunch of guys. I’m really impressed with all of them,” Loeffler said. “Their numbers when we tested them are through the roof.
“These guys are all testing well — they can run a little bit. We feel that there is some depth there. We just have to get them going the right way. But they are talented — they are good players,” Loeffler continued.
At the tight end position is 6-4, 240-pound junior Christian Sims and 6-3, 250-pound sophomore Andrew Bench.
That position, like the offensive backfield, has a healthy contingent of freshmen and redshirt freshmen, including 6-4, 240-pound Griffin Little, 6-5, 245-pound Levi Gazarek, 6-4, 240-pound Rocco Hicks, 6-5, 210-pound Jaedyn McKinstry, 6-3, 230-pound Bryce Boyer, 6-3, 245-pound freshman Zach Russell, 6-3, 240-pound Tommy Guajardo.
None caught a single pass last year, but this year several were moved to tight end from other positions. One of those is Bench, who was a defensive end his freshman season. Loeffler believes his tight ends are among the most valuable players in his offense.
“We wouldn’t have moved him if we did not think it would help us. That tight end room has a chance of turning into a pretty good room,” Loeffler said.
“I have some young guys and those tight-end positions in our offense is tough. There is a lot of responsibility and I think they are handling it. We have to help them.”
Loeffler says he is not done building at that position.
“If we bring in three more older players next year, we are probably going to have depth at that position. It is talented, but these guys right now should be spending another year in the weight room getting bigger and stronger and learning how to play,” he said.
“Well, they are learning to play on the fly and that is not easy. It’s a bunch of rookies up there right now and it is what it is.
“I’ll never forget the year before I was here, I went to Virginia Tech, and I’ll never forget the Boston College situation.
“You had (offensive guard Chris) Linstrom, who has the 13th pick in the NFL draft — he was 240 pounds playing as a true freshman getting crushed, but he turned into a heck of a football player. We have got to get these guys made and we need to keep developing that position.”