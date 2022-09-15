PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College volleyball is 11-4, but more importantly the Express have won nine matches in a row and are ranked fifth in the NJCAA Division III volleyball poll.
The 2021 Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Player of the year, Maddie White, earned OCCAC player of the week honors after terminating 74 total kills over one weekend securing all 18 sets during six-match stretch.
White leads the conference with an overall 153 kills, 146 digs and 178 points.
With 15 total games and 11 victories, competitors Grand Rapids, Central Lake and Dupage handed the 2021 National Champions their few losses of the season.
DuPage (12-0) is ranked first, followed by Butler County (7-2), Rochester (6-4), Central Lakes-Brainerd (6-2) and Owens.
Spots six through 15 are Harrisburg (5-0), Minnesota State (7-4), Century (7-1), St. Cloud Tech (6-3), Joliet (7-4), Jefferson (New York) (7-1), Madison (10-4), Fulton-Montgomery (6-1), Lorain County (4-2) and Sandhills (6-7).
Playing for the Express is 5-foot-8 freshman outside hitter Ashley Brinkman from Otsego. Brinkman has played in all 15 matches and has 30 kills, 81 attacks, three assists, one service ace, one solo block and 13 digs.
White leads the team in kills (178), Jessica Dohm leads in assists (280), Ava Sholtis leads in service aces (28), Rheanna Patterson has a team-high 308 digs, Alexis Sarvo leads in solo blocks (13) and Graison Yoder leads in block assists (33).