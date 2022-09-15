PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College volleyball is 11-4, but more importantly the Express have won nine matches in a row and are ranked fifth in the NJCAA Division III volleyball poll.

The 2021 Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Player of the year, Maddie White, earned OCCAC player of the week honors after terminating 74 total kills over one weekend securing all 18 sets during six-match stretch.

