PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College suspended its men’s basketball program for the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to a depleted roster created by injuries and ineligibilities.
Head coach Mike Llanas was hired in late July following the program’s hiatus for the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and began recruiting at that time.
“While our other Owens Express teams had staff in place during the pandemic, even if they were not able to compete, they continued to recruit and lay the foundation for their seasons,” Shelley Whitaker, athletic director, said. “Coach Llanas was hired just prior to the start of conditioning, so he faced the challenges of rebuilding the program and competing during the ongoing pandemic.”
Llanas, the all-time winningest coach in Express women’s basketball history, returned to Owens this season following three seasons coaching at NCAA Division II Wheeling University.
Llanas continues to work on building the roster for the 2022-23 season.
“We are focusing on making sure our student-athletes have the support they need to continue on their academic and athletic path,” Whitaker said. “We will use this time to continue to rebuild our program by recruiting student-athletes for future success.”