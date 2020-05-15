PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College has made the decision to suspend fall and winter athletic practice and competition due to coronavirus, according to a statement by the college.
This includes men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball.
“It is our hope that Region 12 of the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) will decide to move volleyball to spring semester competition,” the statement said. “This decision was made in consideration of the health and welfare of our athletes and with the understanding of the disruption that the COVID-19 situation could have on the team’s recruitment and training schedule.”
Owens plans to resume athletic competition in the spring if it is safe and appropriate to do so.