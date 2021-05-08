PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College announced that all five Owens Express sports will return in full for the 2021-22 academic year after being partially suspended this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This includes women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.
With the updated CDC and local regulations, Owens Community College Express Athletic Department feels confident they can provide a safe atmosphere for student-athletes, game personnel and spectators, according to a Friday press release. Safety protocols are in place and will continue to evolve with recommendations and mandates from state and federal government. Owens will continue to adhere to requiring masks, social distancing and reduced spectator capacity.
“We are committed to full conference and post-season schedules, enabling our programs the opportunity to compete for championships,” said Shelley Whitaker, director of Owens Athletics. “Institutionally, we feel it is important for our student-athletes to get back to the court/field not only for competitive purposes but also for their mental and social health. We have a rich tradition of success both on the court/field and in the classroom as well as within the community.”
Led by head coach Sonny Lewis, who will begin his 20th collegiate season in 2021, the Express volleyball team won back-to-back national championships in 2018 and 2019 with records of 40-6 and 43-4, respectively. The team has 18 Ohio Community College Athletic Conference titles and has won the NJCAA Region XII championship for the past five seasons.
During the 2019-20 season, the men’s basketball team was 15-15 overall with a 6-5 record in the OCCAC, while the women’s basketball team was 10-14 overall with a 6-3 record in the conference.
The baseball and softball teams are competing on the field this spring season.