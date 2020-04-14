PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College Athletic Director Rudy Yovich has died, the college announced on Tuesday.
Yovich returned to the Owens Athletics Department in January, after previously serving in the same position from 2011-14.
He had a career in athletics that spanned over 20 years. He served as an athletic director at Wheeling Jesuit and Defiance College in addition to Owens. He also was an assistant athletic director at Purdue Fort Wayne.
He is survived by his wife, Timera, and two children, Nicholas and Lauren.