NAPOLEON — At the Northern Lakes League meet Friday, Perrysburg had two individual champions and Bowling Green had one.
Perrysburg’s Aiden Owen has overcome adversity to win the 400, finishing in 51.18 to nip Napoleon’s Landin Wiechers (51.2) by one-fiftieth of a second.
“Aiden in the 400, earlier in the season he had a little hamstring issue, so we moved him to see how he was coming out of those other events because I know he likes the 100, he likes the 200, and he likes the relays,” said Perrysburg coach Matt Gosses.
“We tried him out of the 400 and it has worked well. He ran it in a 51 the other night, which was a PR. So, he’s brand new in running the 400. The future is going to be great for him.”
Gosses says the 400 puts less stress on the hamstring than the shorter sprints, but they are not ruling out a return for Owen in 100 and 200 during the district meet.
“We would like to get him back to the 100, also, but right now, he’s one of those kids that he’s willing to do anything for the team,” Gosses said.
“To be able to put him into the 400, and him showing up like he did was fantastic for us.”
BG’s Kadin Shank won the 300 hurdles, finishing in 41.23 to outdistance second place Alex Stambaugh from Maumee, who finished in 42.59.
Perrysburg’s Josiah Brown won the shot put, throwing 51 feet, 4½ inches to outdistance second place Dylan Buganski (Sylvania Southview), who threw 49-3.
“Josiah has been fully improving ever since the end of his junior year,” Gosses said. “During indoor, he really started putting things together.
“He’s thrown a PR this year of over 54 feet, and throwing 51 and winning the shot, putting that championship on top of that, that is always great,” Gosses continued.
“He’s great kid. He’s real respectful of everyone. He is one of our leaders on the team — he is a team captain. So, he’s been great for us. He’s really shown to the younger guys what it means to show up, do the work.”
In the team standings, Springfield won its first NLL title since 1976, scoring 111 points to outdistance second place Southview (92). Gosses credited the Blue Devils’ sprinters.
“It’s been a long time for them so that was great. That had some great winners — their sprinters were amazing to watch,” Gosses said.
Anthony Wayne was third with 84 points, followed by Perrysburg (82), BG (78), Northview (76), Maumee (73) and Napoleon (64).