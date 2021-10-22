OXFORD, Ohio – The Bowling Green Falcons and Miami Redhawks battled to a 2-2 tie in the opening game of a home-and-home series.
The Redhawks took a 2-0 lead in the second period but the Falcons responded with a pair of scores in the second to tie the game. This is the third consecutive overtime game for the Falcons, who will face the Redhawks tomorrow night in the 2021-22 home opener.
Miami saw the first score of the night. Less than a minute after their power play expired, the Redhawks used a rebound look to light the lamp. Joe Cassetti was the goal scorer with assists from Jack Olmstead and P.J. Fletcher.
The second period saw Miami add to the lead early. Bowling Green goaltender Zack Rose held off a few Redhawk attempts, but the final one snuck through to extend the Miami lead. Alec Capstick with the goal and assists from Chase Pletzke and Ryan Savage.
Soon after the Falcons responded with a goal of their own. Ethan Scardina was able to find the back of the net with assists from Brayden Krieger and T.J. Lloyd on the score to chip away at the Miami lead.
Before the end of the second period the Falcons were able to find the net again to tie it up before the break. Austen Swankler found an empty net after working around the Miami goalie who came up the ice. Coale Norris registered the lone assist, the first points as Falcons for both Swankler and Norris.
The goal for Ethan Scardina was his second of the season and third of his collegiate career after scoring in the second game of the series against RPI.
Brayden Krieger assisted on the Scardina goal, marking the first points of his tenure at Bowling Green.
Also assisting on Scardina’s goal, T.J. Lloyd tallied his first point of the season and the 23rd assist of his career.
Scoring the second goal of the night for the Falcons, Austen Swankler logged his first collegiate goal.
Assisting on Swankler’s score, Coale Norris tallied his first assist with Bowling Green. A transfer from Ferris State, Norris totaled 63 points as a Bulldog.
The Falcons have now gone to overtime in each of the team’s first three games this season. This marks the most consecutive overtime games to begin a season in program history.
In goal, Zack Rose tallied 25 saves in the contest, just one shy of his season-high through the first three games.
The Falcons and RedHawks will bring the series back to Bowling Green Saturday for a 7:07 p.m. puck drop at the Slater Family Ice Arena. The matchup will mark the first home game of the season for the Falcons.