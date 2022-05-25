PERRYSBURG 10, SPRINGFIELD 2
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg baseball defeated visiting Springfield, 10-2, Tuesday to win an outright Northern Lakes League baseball championship.
The Yellow Jackets unloaded for six runs in the third inning and outhit the Blue Devils, 11-4, as Perrysburg improved to 22-5 on the season.
Matt Hubbard was 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs and Ben Robeson was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Perrysburg’s offense.
Ryan Thompson had a triple and Kanyon Gagich, Connor Walendzak, Matt Gast, Guillermo Materan, A.J. Bernthisel and Max Heltzel had base hits for the Jackets.
Bernthisel, Gagich, Heltzel, Gast and Hubbard had stolen bases for Perrysburg.
T.J. Takats started on the mound, striking out three, walking three and allowing three hits and two runs through four innings, getting the win.
Jack Losee pitched an inning, striking out one, allowing one hit and no runs, and Nick Hartzell and Connor Trzcinski also pitched an inning each with Trzcinski striking out one batter.
For the Blue Devils, Jack Semler, Will Scott, Dallas Allen and Adam Iserman had one base hit apiece. Tanner Whitmire and Gavin Robinson successfully laid down sacrifice bunts.
Scott started on the mound for the Blue Devils, pitching four innings and taking the loss, and Robinson closed the final two innings.
Perrysburg takes on Southview again today in a Division I district semifinal at Liberty-Benton High School. The winner gets the Clay-Sylvania Northview winner on Friday at 5 p.m.
EASWOOD 11, LAKE 1
PEMBERVILLE — The Northern Buckeye Conference baseball champions closed the regular season with an 11-1 win over visiting Lake Monday.
The Eagles are 24-1 overall and 13-1 in the NBC heading into district action this week.
Eastwood employed four pitchers, who combined to only allow one hit. Ethan Rapp started, striking out one, walking one and not allowing a hit or run, pitching one inning.
Andrew Badenhop pitched two innings, striking out one, walking five, and allowing no hits and one run.
Jackson Bauer pitched an inning, striking out one, walking one, and Toby Marten pitched two innings, striking out one, walking two and allowing one hit.
Offensively, Jordan Pickerel was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Lake Boos was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Dylan Hoffman was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
Isaac Cherry and Andrew Arntson hit doubles and Case Boos and Bauer had base hits. Case Boos also had a stolen base.
For Lake, Keagon Henry had the only base hit, Conner Moore was hit by a pitch and Cam Hoffman had a stolen base. Michael Tolles walked three times.
Hoffman, Moore and Matt Perry pitched for the Flyers with Hoffman taking the loss.
Both teams continue tournament runs this week. Eastwood will take on Minster in a district semifinal Thursday, at Elida High School’s Ed Sandy Field, first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
The winner gets the Coldwater-Lima Bath winner on Saturday at 2 p.m.
On Thursday, Lake will take on Ottawa Hills at 4:30 p.m. at Defiance High School in a district semifinal. The winner gets the Tinora-Archbold winner on Saturday at 2 p.m.