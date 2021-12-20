The experience of playing hockey in its original form, outdoors on a river or pond, is valued by any hockey player.
Bowling Green High School hockey got the opportunity to play outdoors Monday in downtown Toledo. BG and Findlay faced off at Fifth Third Field as part of the Walleye’s Winterfest celebration.
The Trojans came away with a 3-2 overtime non-league victory, but BG senior forward Luke Johnson says there was nothing better than playing outdoors in 30-degree temperatures.
“We had a pond at my friend’s house who I would always play travel with, so we would always go up there. I mean, it was just nothing compared to this,” Johnson said.
“There’s nothing like it. We’ve been looking forward to this game all year, especially against these guys — a team like Findlay.
“There is a big rivalry between us and them so just to play them outdoors in this environment is amazing,” Johnson added.
Both starting goalies, Gavin Sudlow (BG) and Cody Misna (Findlay), were like brick walls as the Bobcats and Trojans played to a scoreless tie after two periods.
All four goals that were scored in regulation occurred in the third period — two by each team.
BG sophomore defenseman Casey Moore struck first, firing a 20-foot shot through traffic and past Misna, assisted by sophomore forward Cooper Feehan and senior forward Shane Cassin just 49 seconds into the third.
Two minutes later, Findlay brought in new goalie Tim Whitehead, and the Trojans’ offense stepped up their game.
BG had outshot Findlay 13-11 after two periods, but in the third period and overtime, the Trojans outshot the Bobcats, 12-2.
Findlay’s Kellon Watz tied the game, assisted by Ethan Lammers and Michael Armstrong with 7:11 remaining in regulation.
Ryker Featherington put the Trojans up 2-1 on a power play goal, assisted by Nate Riegle, with 1:08 left.
BG responded quickly as Cassin scored unassisted with 46.4 seconds showing on the clock to tie the contest and sent the game into overtime.
During a five-minute 3-on-3 sudden victory, Watz scored the winning goal one minute and 20 seconds after the overtime faceoff, assisted by the goalie, Whitehead.
Sudlow finished with 25 saves, Misna had 16 saves and Whitehead had one save.
“We knew it was going to be a gritty game,” BG coach Connor Rogowski said.
“We knew it was going to come down to a lucky bounce either way, but that is the way it went and unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of it.”
BG falls to 11-4 while Findlay improves to 6-6-3. Rogowski was pleased his players got the opportunity play at Fifth Third Field.
“The experience is great. It is great for the kids,” Rogowski said. “You don’t get to do it very often, especially around here. We don’t have very many opportunities like this.”
“For us to be able to give that to them no matter what the outcome, it is a great experience for them. I’m glad that we got to do it.”