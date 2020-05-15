When Adam Furnas got the news that the Bowling Green State University baseball program was being eliminated, he was in the middle of studying for a physics exam.
The standout first baseman for Bowling Green High School who was in his junior year of playing for BGSU, had to turn off his phone, which was blowing up with texts and voicemails, to focus on his test, said his father, Mike, on Friday afternoon.
“It’s really tough for him right now,” Mike Furnas said.
BGSU made the decision to eliminate the baseball program on Friday. The cut, along with furloughs, will save athletics $1.1 million; the department must shave $2 million total out of its annual budget due to cuts from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
BGSU Athletic Director Bob Moosbrugger, a former baseball player with the program, delivered the news with a lot of emotion.
“This is a difficult decision to be made, but it’s the people affected by these decisions that makes my heart break,” he said in a press conference Friday, held remotely due to coronavirus.
“Today we discontinue our baseball program and a total of seven staff positions,” Moosbrugger said. “The reality is that BGSU will have approximately $29 million shortfall, which has made these decisions unavoidable.”
The BGSU trustees on Friday also cut 119 staff and faculty.
Moosbrugger said he never thought he would have a day like this in his career.
“I stepped on this campus in August 1990 with a goal of being a Division I baseball player and being an athletic director. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would accomplish both and then 30 years later have to make this decision.”
Moosbrugger has been Bowling Green’s athletic director for four years. He said he knew when he took the job some difficult decisions would have to be made.
“I knew the athletic department was working with inadequate resources. From day one of this job, I’ve talked about resources, and believed we were making progress in this area, but this is a fragile enterprise working on tight margins.”
There were good things happening, he said. Ticket sales and gifts to the Falcon Club were increasing. Student-athletes were in the national spotlight, excelling in the classroom and logging a record amount of community service hours.
Coronavirus accelerated the pace of those difficult decisions.
“Then on March 12 — the Thursday of the MAC (Mid-American Conference) basketball tournament, everything changed. Winter sports canceled. Spring sports canceled, NCAA distributions lost. School moving online. And the university with a $29 million shortfall,” Moosbrugger said.
“In the span of 60 days our world has been flipped upside down.”
The scholarships of the 34 athletes who have them will be honored, as well as the incoming athletes who have signed National Letters of Intent, he said.
The entire athletic department, including coaches and himself, are taking part in the university furlough plan. That, along with the baseball cut, saves $1.1 million, Moosbrugger said.
“We will reduce our operating expenses for sports and support areas to get us to the $2 million mark. No other sports will be eliminated.”
Moosbrugger, holding back tears, said he had an emotional conversation with Danny Schmitz, head baseball coach, who’s been with the Falcons for 30 years.
“It’s painful. Danny’s been fiery since the day he stepped on campus and I expected that from him, he’s passionate about his baseball program,” Moosbrugger said. “And obviously his concern for his two assistant coaches, with young families, 34 baseball players and a few recruits coming in. He wasn’t thinking about himself, he was thinking about those people.
“And as an almunus I feel that I let my fellow baseball alumni down.”
Schmitz led the Falcons to three NCAA Tournament appearances during his 29 full seasons.
Furnas said that a couple of colleges, including Kent State and Mercyhurst, had approached Adam about playing.
When BGSU first called, there was no scholarship money initially, but Adam was excited.
“He wanted to play here because it was home. It was Bowling Green,” Mike Furnas said.
He’s unsure what Adam will do; he’s a junior majoring in physical therapy, with two years of eligibility left.
The best part of the baseball experience was his teammates, Mike Furnas said.
“He loved all the guys. If you asked him, that would be his biggest enjoyment, and playing in front of family and friends,” he said. “He’s always been a big teammate guy. He loves all the guys on the team.”
Other local players on the BGSU baseball team are Dylan Dohanas, Bowling Green; Tyler Haas, Luckey; and Griffin Parrill, Perrysburg.
Moosbrugger said that all sports came under the microscope as cuts were considered.
“Everything was on the table,” he said.
Football, basketball and hockey are important to the community and the university. Also left are golf, cross country and soccer. In total, BGSU will now sponsor 17 NCAA Division I sports (six men’s and 11 women’s).
“For us, to try to hit those projections of what we needed to reduce our department’s budget by, it became obvious, unfortunately, that baseball was the sport,” Moosbrugger said.
Every program will have a budget cut.
Now comes the challenge of moving forward in the face of coronavirus, Moosbrugger said.
“We will continue to innovate, become even more efficient with our resources, and we will simply outwork others,” he said. “The pandemic contributed to these challenges and we cannot control that. What we can control is the attitude and effort we bring to work every single day, even if it is remotely.”