Otsego senior wide receiver Devin Coon caught the game-winning 20-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Joseph Dzierwa to defeat visiting Elmwood, 16-12, in the battle of the unbeatens Friday night.
Coon said Dzierwa’s throw, which came with 1:09 remaining, was on the mark.
“It was such a good ball by Joe. I mean, perfect placement. You can’t ask for any better ball there,” Coon said.
Dzierwa added, “We work on that play every week. I saw the safety come down on (senior tight end) Chase (Helberg) and I knew I was going to throw it to Devin.”
The Knights improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference while the Royals fall to 4-1 and 1-1.
On that game-winning drive, Otsego took possession at their own 20 with the Royals leading 12-10 and 2:56 showing on the clock.
A 7-play, 80-yard drive included a 13-yard pass to Coon, a 12-yarder to Helberg and a 31-yard strike to sophomore Tyler O’Brien who left Otsego’s offensive line to join the receiver corps. It was O’Brien’s only reception of the game.
“Funny thing is, last year we practiced that play with a senior and we never ran it and this year we finally ran it, which is pretty fun,” Dzierwa said.
Otsego coach Matt Dzierwa said the drive, which took 1:47 off the clock, was the result of the team’s previous day walk-through.
“On Thursdays, we practice two-minute every day,” coach Dzierwa said. “We had three timeouts luckily, and that helped a little bit, but it was a great catch by Tyler and good catch by Devin in the end zone.”
Up until the final drive. Elmwood’s defensive backs were giving Otsego receivers all kinds of fits, and Dzierwa was able to complete only 12 of 34 passes for 196 yards.
That included seven straight incompletions earlier the second half and an interception by Elmwood junior defensive back Alex Arnold. But during the game-winning drive, Dzierwa completed 4-of-6 passes.
“A lot of adversity — it was tough at the beginning,” Dzierwa said. “We ran the ball well at the beginning of the game and then passing started to open up.”
Otsego senior running back Trent Leiter ran for 86 yards on 23 carries and Dzierwa ran for 15 yards on six carries. It took a while for either team to get on the board, however.
The game was scoreless until Otsego closed out a 15-play, 70-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run off tackle by Leiter with 1:24 remaining in the first half.
After Coon’s conversion kick put Otsego up 7-0, Elmwood marched 74 yards on seven plays.
Junior quarterback Hayden Wickard completed 6-of-7 passes, including a 21-yard TD strike to junior wide receiver Moss Marbarger as time ran out in the half.
Mossbarger was the workhorse on that drive, catching four passes for 53 yards, but a low conversion kick was blocked by the Otsego defensive line, and the Knights went into intermission up 7-6.
On the opening drive of the second half, Otsego marched 41 yards on five plays and Coon belted a 38-yard field goal, putting the Knights up 10-6 just five minutes and five seconds after the kickoff.
However, Elmwood responded in a more non-traditional way with 5:53 remaining in the game to take a 12-10 lead.
On a broken play, Wickard reversed course and found open space along the left sideline, beating three defenders into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown run. This time the conversion kick missed wide.
Wickard completed 14-of-18 passes for 108 yards, including six to Mossbarger for 73 yards and two to junior Les Voska for 16 yards.
Wickard led Elmwood’s ground game with 79 yards on 15 carries, junior back Mason Oliver had 68 yards on 13 carries and junior Gunner Endicott was held to 11 yards on six carries.
Elmwood coach Greg Bishop appreciated the fight he saw in his team, even though they took their first loss of the year.
“Our kids played hard. We had a couple things — some opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on, and we did capitalize on some things,” Bishop said.
“That’s (Otsego) a good football team. You know, we played them close. We just need to execute better and we’re going to get better from this. It was a good experience for our team to be in this situation.”
For the Knights, Helberg caught seven passes for 146 yards and Coon caught five passes for 50 yards. But Coon said every yard was hard fought.
“I mean, we played in these kinds of games last year. All week they told us Elmwood is going to play super, super hard, and we just had to execute,” Coon said.
“We had some mistakes, but we are going to come back and play better next week.”
Coach Dzierwa added, “It was a good hard, physical football game. That’s why we play teams like Liberty Center, to prepare for games like this.
“Elmwood kids played hard, our kids played hard, and we got a couple breaks. But you know, we must become sharper. We’ve got to get better. We all know it,” coach Dzierwa continued.
“But I have to give Elmwood a lot of credit. They have some nice football players over there. I’m proud of our kids — they got after it, and they didn’t give up.