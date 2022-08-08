Otsego girls finished first out of six teams at the Royal Open at Birch Run Golf Club, North Baltimore.
1. Otsego 192 (Jackson, Lehsten, Budge, Luce, Kosinski, Etchey)
2. Danbury 202
3. Elmwood 210
4. Gibsonburg 232
5. Ayersville 235
6. Rossford 250
Medalist: Elizabeth Jackson (Otsego, 39)
5th place: Summer Lehsten (Otsego, 47)