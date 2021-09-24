TONTOGANY — Otsego High School continues their win streak after beating Rossford 30-19 on Friday night.
The Knights are coming off a close win over Elmwood last week. Head coach Matt Dzierwa said the team responded well after being in a battle last week.
“We had a really good week of practice, even though the weather was bad. We knew Rossford was good and tough,” Dzierwa said.
The first half went back and forth. After Rossford started the game going three and out, Otsego scored on a 26-yard rushing touchdown from running back Trent Leiter.
Then Rossford responded with a 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Williams to receiver Ben Morrison on fourth down.
Otsego took a 20-13 lead into the half.
The Bulldogs missed on multiple opportunities to stay in the game.
The Rossford defense forced a Leiter fumble on Otsego’s opening drive of the second half. The offense stalled and could not tie the game up.
Right after the Bulldogs’ failed drive, Otsego quarterback Joseph Dzierwa found his tight end Caleb Helberg for a 49-yard touchdown pass.
On another Rossford drive, Williams had a wide open Jake Morrison for a touchdown. Morrison dropped it and the Bulldogs could not score on the drive.
The Rossford defense also were penalized heavily. As a team, the Bulldogs had 10 penalties in the game.
Williams did all he could for his team. He finished the game 28 for 45 with 265 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also led the team with 43 rushing yards on 14 attempts.
Six different Rossford players caught the ball for Williams. Their leading receiver only had 76 yards.
Coach Dzierwa was happy his defense contained Williams better in the second half. As a team, the Knights sacked Williams three times.
“We knew the quarterback was something else. We were in position to make plays and he was just the better athlete. He broke us down,” Dzierwa said.
The Otsego offense was explosive. Their shortest touchdown in the game was the 26-yard touchdown run from Leiter.
Coach Dzierwa said the run game helped in creating the explosive plays from the offense.
“We ran the ball really effectively at times. That opened things up a little bit, we got behind a couple defensive backs,” Dzierwa said.
Leiter led the team in rushing with 130 yards on 26 attempts. Dzierwa was the only other rusher, having 14 yards on two attempts.
Dzierwa had an efficient game. He went 10 for 13 with 188 yards and three touchdowns.
Helberg led the team in receiving. He had 102 yards with four receptions and two touchdowns.
Otsego will try to stay undefeated next week as they go to Fostoria.
Rossford will look to get back to over .500 with a home game against Woodmore.