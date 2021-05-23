TOLEDO — Joseph Dzierwa threw seven innings of one-run ball Friday, helping Otsego baseball to a 3-1 upset victory over Ottawa Hills.
Otsego is the No. 8 seed in the district, Ottawa Hills was seeded at No.2.
The Knights are now 18-10 on the season and will move on to play Paulding next week in district semifinals.
The Green Bears got on the board first in the second inning, taking a 1-0 lead. From there Dzierwa was lights out, as the junior finished with seven innings pitched giving up a run on four hits, nine strikeouts and no walks.
The Knights got on the board in the fourth inning, taking a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth, giving Dzierwa all the run support that he needed.
They got one more insurance run in the top of the seventh before Dzierwa shut Ottawa Hills down in the final inning and helped the Knights to a sectional championship.
Only three players got hits for the Knights on the day with Noah Dzierwa, Conner Smith and Ryan Gray all going 1-for-4 on the day. Noah Dzierwa had the only extra base hit of the day for the Knights with a double.
Joseph and Noah Dzierwa as well as Smith all got RBIs on the day. Joseph Dzierwa’s RBI came on a sacrifice fly.
The Knights will now move on to district semifinals next week against No.7 seeded Paulding, who defeated the No. 5 seed Evergreen 8-5 in their sectional final matchup. The Panthers are 20-6-1 on the season.
The game will be played at Defiance High School Thursday at 6 p.m.