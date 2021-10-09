TONTOGANY — Otsego High School defeated Genoa High School 36-21 in an important NBC conference game at home.
The game started off slow as the rain was a factor. Both teams couldn’t get anything going for most of the first quarter.
With about four minutes left in the first quarter, the game became delayed due to lightning in the area.
Otsego head coach Matt Dzierwa said his team kept focused despite the delay and the aggressive nature of Genoa.
“It’s an odd night. I give Genoa a lot of credit, they played hard. They’re much improved,” Dzierwa said.
Once both teams came back onto the field, the offenses began to strike.
Genoa started the scoring when running back Justin Barlage took a screen pass 60 yards for the touchdown.
The Knights came back with their own touchdown. Quarterback Joseph Dzierwa found his wide receiver Devin Coon for the 21-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up.
At half, both teams were tied at 14. The Comets were in the game due to their aggressiveness.
In the first half, they went for it on fourth down five times. They were determined to keep the Otsego offense off the field until they scored.
To combat the Comets’ aggressive play, Coach Dzierwa began to use the run game to their advantage.
“Our line blocked a lot better in the second half. Trent ran hard like always. We controlled the clock and controlled the game in the second half,” Dzierwa said.
Running back Trent Leiter had 167 yards on the ground on 25 carries and a touchdown. He also notched a 75-yard kick return after Otsego got a safety on Genoa.
It was the combination of the running and passing game that led to Otsego gaining the substantial lead.
Joseph Dzierwa finished the game 17 for 22 with 224 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown to tie the game before halftime.
The offense moved the ball well forward and backward. The team finished with 11 penalties.
“We have to keep getting better. It’s not good enough. We expect better out of our kids and we need to get better. I think we will,” Dzierwa said.
The defense also stepped up in the second half.
Comet quarterback Aiden Brunkhorst could not get anything going. He finished the game 8 for 11 with 108 yards and two touchdowns. Sixty of those yards came on the screen pass touchdown.
Running back Augustus Trainer was the lone bright spot for Genoa. He finished the game with 121 yards on 15 carries. He also had a 60-yard touchdown run.
The Comets fall to 4-4 with a 3-2 NBC conference record. They will face a tough team in Elmwood at home next week.
The Knights stay undefeated with a 7-0 record and a 4-0 NBC conference record. Their next game is on the road against Woodmore.