TONTOGANY — Otsego’s Conner Smith threw a complete game, a two-hit shutout Monday night, giving Eastwood baseball its first loss of the season in a 3-0 victory for the Knights.
Otsego moves to 6-6, 2-1 in the NBC. Eastwood falls to 13-1, 2-1 NBC.
It was game dominated by Smith on the mound as the senior put down a tough Eastwood lineup.
“He was absolutely phenomenal,” Otsego head coach Chase Welker said. “He had command of all three of his pitches, he was in the zone the whole game.”
But the Knights needed to score some runs and it was something they couldn’t do until the bottom of the third inning when they broke through with all three of their runs.
Lake Boos was on the mound for the Eagles and he was throwing a nice game up to that point. But a Noah Dzierwa two-run triple, followed by a Ryan Gray double made the score 3-0 headed to the fourth.
Otsego, who had a tough time with runners in scoring position in their 5-1 loss to Lake on Friday, was able to come through in the big moment in that third inning.
“That’s kind of how baseball is. Whatever it gives you one day it will take away the next. That’s kind of what we told our guys after Friday that ‘hey our opportunities are going to come, we’ll eventually get those hit and they’ll drop.’ Today was a good bounce back victory coming off that loss Friday and now hopefully we can carry it into the rest of the week,” Welker said.
For Eastwood it was a tough day at the plate for a team that had hit well all season.
“You’ve got to give him (Smith) a lot of credit. He worked in the zone consistently and threw all his pitches for strikes,” Eastwood head coach Kevin Leady said. “They executed and we didn’t. We had our opportunities in the early innings to get a few and we didn’t. He made a few really big pitches, and he got some strikeouts. That right away was the difference in the game to be honest.”
Case Boos and Jordan Pickerel were the only players with hits for the Eagles. The Knights only managed two hits as well, both coming in that third inning from Dzierwa and Gray.
Lake Boos went six innings on the mound for the Eagles giving up three runs on those two hits and striking out 13 batters.
Both teams are in action again on Wednesday with Eastwood welcoming in Lake and Otsego traveling to Fostoria. Otsego’s game is slated to start at 4:45 p.m. Eastwood and Lake’s start time is set for 5 p.m.