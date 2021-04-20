TONTOGANY — Eve Serrato had a huge day for Otsego softball — on her birthday — and in the Knights’ mercy rule 11-1 win over Eastwood on Monday. The senior hit three home runs and drove in six runs.
Serrato, who bats lead for the Knights, started the game with a triple.
“Anytime we can get production out of that lead-off position, to set the tone for the rest of the team, it’s a great thing. She prides herself on doing the little things and being a great teammate,” Otsego head coach Jason Colyer said.
Serrato wasn’t the only one who got in on the big fly action. Lexi North, who also started in the circle for the Knights, also went yard in the first inning of the game where the Knights jumped on Eastwood for four runs.
The second inning brought Serrato’s first homer of the game, and three more runs for the Knights, and it was an uphill battle from there for an Eastwood team that was 12-3 and 5-1 in the NBC coming into the game.
It was a good start for Otsego, which moves to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the NBC.
“I think they put the ball in play, got it up in the wind into right field. All their big hits were to the opposite field,” Eastwood head coach Joe Wyant said.
The only run for the Eagles came in the top of the third inning via a triple from Delaney Maynard.
The win is a big one for Otsego, which is at the top of the NBC with a win over an Eastwood program that has won five of the last six NBC softball titles.
“We know that it has been six years of frustration,” Colyer said. “We felt like every time we played them we got a little bit better, a little bit closer. They had tremendous athletes and they still do, they have a lot of young kids on their roster this year.”
North was dominant in the circle for the Knights, getting the win and going all five innings while giving up one run on six hits and striking out six.
At the plate Serrato led the way going 4-for-4 with a triple, three home runs, six RBI’s and four runs scored. Three other Knights had multi-hit games as Summer Berry, Araha Burgy and Khloey Hutton each had two hits. Hutton crossed the plate three times, while Burgy and North, who had just one hit on home run each, had 2 RBIs.
Sam Sibbersen led the way at the plate for the Eagles going 2-for-2.
Both teams will be in NBC action again on Wednesday as the Eagles take on Lake at home while Otsego will travel to Fostoria. Both games are set to start at 4:45 p.m.