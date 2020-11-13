TONTOGANY – Otsego has played very well in its four Division V home playoff football games this season
The Knights, now 10-0, have scored 141 points in the four games allowing only 47.
With the victories, Otsego has advanced to the Division V state semifinal at Parma Byers Field on Saturday. Kickoff against Kirtland is at 7 p.m. It’s the Knights first semifinal game since 1981.
“It was a bonus playing at home in front of our fans and not getting on a bus, but I think the kids will be pretty excited,” coach Matt Dzierwa said about the two-hour bus ride. “We are playing in a big stadium. Granted, it’s only 1,000 people.
“It’s something different, and I think the kids will adjust to it. I don’t think it’s a big disadvantage having to go two hours to play. It’s the final four and we are excited to play.”
And while all those victories have been against good teams, Otsego now has to face the Kirtland Hornets (9-0), an unbelievably successful team.
The Hornets have won 39 straight games and 53 of their last 54. Since 2011 they are 136-6 with seven undefeated regular seasons, five state titles and three state runners-up. Kirtland moved from Division VI to Division V last year.
“In the last nine or 10 years they have had some crazy teams, with some really good football players,” Dzierwa said about the Hornets.
“Obviously both teams are going to be excited to play,” he added. “They are probably excited to play us, because they don’t know anything about us. Our kids are going to be excited because it’s one of the state powerhouses we are playing. It should be fun.”
In Kirtland’s playoff games this season, they have scored 42 or more points in all four games and are 190-69 overall in the playoffs.
“It’s unbelievable what they have done,” Dzierwa said about the Hornets in recent years. “You can tell definitely on film that they have some nice football players and they are well coached. That’s a pretty good combination.
“Their offense is very good and their running back was an all-state running back last year,” he continued. “Their defense is solid. Those kids play on defense too and they are nice athletes.
Trent Leiter, Otsego’s top running back, had to leave last Saturday’s game in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
He has been taking therapy and will probably be ready to go against Kirtland, Dzierwa said.
Leiter, a junior, has rushed for 1,418 yards with 22 touchdowns on 163 carries. He has rushed for over 200 yards in each of the four playoff games.
“If he can’t go 100%, Michael (Gonzalez) is a very capable backup,” Dzierwa said. “Michael has started two games. Michael is very good and I won’t be bashful to put him in there.”
But the Knights don’t rely only on the running game.
Quarterback Joseph Dzierwa is 125-of-205 passing for 1,934 yards with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
Noah Dzierwa has 36 receptions for 504 yards and eight touchdowns. Chase Helberg has 29 catches for 507 yards and six touchdowns. Devin Coon has 388 yards and two touchdowns on 27 receptions.
Coon is also the place-kicker with 40 points-after-touchdown and five field goals.
“We are fortunate that we have two kids that can make a defense to worry about us,” coach Dzierwa said about Leiter and Joseph Dzierwa. “If they can stop the run, we can throw the football … When you have the dual threat of run and pass it kind of puts a defense in a bind. It’s been a good thing for us all year long.
“The front five guys on the offensive line have done a really good job,” he added.
Noah Dzierwa, Gonzalez and Cade Limes are the team captains and play both ways.
“They are a running team for the most part. … We have to try to get some stops and get them off the field and get our offense on the field.”