Otsego football repeated as Northern Buckeye Conference champions, finishing with an 11-1 record and reaching the Division V regional finals.
In part thanks to turnovers and a blocked field goal, Otsego lost to Ottawa-Glandorf 24-22 on a game the Knights would like to have back. A win would have advanced Otsego to the state final four for the second straight year.
Nonetheless, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association acknowledged the talent the Knights put on the field every weekend, voting seven Otsego players All-Ohio.
That includes three first team All-Ohio picks in 6-foot-6, 180-pound senior quarterback Joseph Dzierwa, 5-11, 205-pound senior running back Trent Leiter and 5-8, 160-pound senior linebacker Devin Coon.
Chase Helberg, a 5-11, 190-pound senior wide receiver, and Brady Nicely, a 5-11, 155-pound junior defensive back, are second team All-Ohio.
Honorable mention selections are 6-1, 190-pound senior offensive lineman Clay Battin and 6-2, 190-pound senior defensive lineman Caden Hartman.
Otsego’s seniors led the program to five playoff wins over the past two years, consecutive undefeated regular seasons and the state semifinals their junior year.
Joseph Dzierwa, the coach’s son, was the Northern Buckeye Conference Player of the Year two years straight, completing 132 of 242 passes for 2,149 yards with 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2021
“Joseph’s play and ability the last three years enabled us to do some pretty good things on offense,” coach Dzierwa said.
Joseph Dzierwa, who was first team all-state as a junior, too, also ran the football 42 times for 358 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per carry, and two TDs this season.
Against Wynford this year, he completed 13 of 17 passes for 252 yards and six TDs, and in a win over Eastwood he completed 14 of 27 passes for 254 yards and two TDs.
Over his career, Dzierwa completed 417 of 729 passes for 6,064 yards (57%) with 65 TDs and 17 interceptions.
He will play baseball next year, pitching for Michigan State University.
The hard-running Leiter carried the football 287 times for 1,824 yards, often dragging would-be tacklers with him, if not running them over.
He averaged 6.4 yards per carry and scored 24 rushing TDs, and that included playing with a brace or cast in nine games to protect a broken thumb. His biggest game came in a win against Liberty Center, where he had 34 carries for 293 yards and three TDs.
Leiter also had six receptions for 115 yards and one TD, returned a kickoff for six points, and was first team all-district and all-state as a junior, too.
“Trent was also a key part of our offense the last three years,” Dzierwa said. “His strength and power were his best assets running the ball.”
For his career, Leiter had 544 carries for 3,832 yards (7.1 per carry) and 48 TDs.
Coon was a first team All-NBC linebacker and wide receiver this year, and last year as a linebacker was first team all-district and third team All-Ohio.
Defensively in 2021, Coon had 126 total tackles, including 47 solo, 11 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a sack. A three-year starter at linebacker, Coon has 309 career tackles, including 17 for a loss.
“Devin is one of the best all-around football players in our league. He probably will continue playing football in college,” Dzierwa said.
“He was our best all-around player. Almost every single opposing coach this year and last year in the playoffs had something to say about Devin’s play. Simply put, Devin was a football player.”
As a slot receiver, Coon had 51 receptions for a team-leading 802 yards and seven TDs.
Helberg caught 44 passes for 788 yards (18.1 per catch) and 13 TDs. He has been first team All-NBC three straight years and was second team all-district last year. His biggest game came against Elmwood, where he caught seven passes for 146 yards and a TD.
“Chase is an excellent receiver. Chase had one of the best sets of hands in our program in a long while,” Dzierwa said.
A three-year starter at tight end, for his career Helberg caught 98 passes for 1,605 yards and 24 TDs. He has been first team All-NBC three straight years and was second team all-district last year.
In Otsego’s defensive backfield, Nicely had 38 tackles, including 10 solo, plus an interception, fumble recovery and seven pass deflections.
“Brady had an excellent year because he worked hard especially in the offseason,” Dzierwa said.
Dzierwa says without Battin and Hartman’s play in the trenches, the Knights would not have had another standout season. Hartman finished with 64 tackles, including three for a loss, two fumble recoveries, an interception and 1½ sacks.
“Caden was the most improved player on the team in the last four years,” Dzierwa said. “Clay Battin is an excellent leader. One of Clay’s best attributes was his football intelligence.”