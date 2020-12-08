COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division IV and V football All-Ohio teams were announced Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Otsego head football coach Matt Dzierwa was awarded coach of the year and his son, Joseph Dzierwa, QB, was awarded first team for offense. Other members recognized for Otsego were, Trent Leiter, RB, first team, Cade Limes, DL, first team.
Eastwood’s Max Buchman, OL, was recognized for second team and teammate Zach Kwiatkowski, LB received second team defense. Third team. Otsego’s Devin Coon, LB and Eastwood’s Blake Landis, DL.
Honorable mentions went to was Otsego’s Noah Dzierwa, WR. and Brayden Timko, DB. Eastwood’s Keegan Shank, OL, and Gage Might, DL, both received honorable mentions.
In Division IV Rossford’s Gavin Linkous, DL, received third team and honorable mention went to Jamari Croom, WR.