OTSEGO 2, LAKE 1
MILLBURY — Otsego pitchers Cohen Feehan and Jared Crozier combined to hold Lake to one run and four hits in a 4-1 Northern Buckeye Conference game Monday.
Feehan struck out four, walked four and allowed three hits and one run over 5.1 innings, while Crozier allowed one hit in the final 1.1 innings.
Joseph Dzierwa and Tyler O’Brien had doubles for the Knights and Blake Steele and Crozier had base hits. Dzierwa and Devin Coon had stolen bases.
Drew Tajblik started on the mound for Lake, striking out five, walking three and allowing three hits and one run through five innings.
Richie Hayward closed the final two innings, striking out two, walking none and allowing one hit but no earned runs.
At the plate, Hayward, Michael Tolles, Conner Moore and Matt Perry had base hits for the Flyers. Tolles had three stolen bases and Moore and Hayward had one stolen base apiece.
ROSSFORD 12, WOODMORE 2
ROSSFORD — In a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game, Rossford scored in every inning in routing Woodmore, 12-2, in a mercy-ruled five-inning game.
Brenden Revels was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, Jacob Tuczynski was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Brandon Swope had three stolen bases for the Bulldogs.
Landon Reiter went the distance on the mound, striking out eight, walking one and allowing five hits and one earned run through five innings for Rossford.