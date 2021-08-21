After visiting Wynford took a 13-7 first quarter lead, Otsego scored 35 points on five touchdowns in the second and third quarter in rolling to a 49-16 season opening victory.
Otsego senior quarterback Joseph Dzierwa Dzierwa completed 12 of 17 passes for 193 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 46 yards on four carries and one TD.
Senior running back Trent Lieter led Otsego’s ground attack, running for 141 yards on 15 carries with one TD.
Dzierwa opened scoring with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Devin Coon with 6:15 remaining in the first quarter.
However, Wynford quarterback Cobey Allen threw TD passes to Owen Whitmeyer for 42 yards and James Schiefer for 23 yards to take an early one score lead.
In the second, Dzierwa ran for a one-yard score and threw a 20-yard TD pass to senior tight end Chase Helberg. Wynford’s only scoring was a 31-yard field goal.
In the third, Dzierwa threw a 9-yard TD pass to Helberg and another to Devin Coon for 23 yards, plus the Otsego QB threw a 14-yard TD pass to Jack Sampson.
Leiter added a two-yard TD run in the fourth to complete the Knights’ scoring. Coon successfully added the conversion kick on every Otsego touchdown.
Otsego finished with 381 total yards to Wynford’s 236, and Otsego had 21 first downs to Wynford’s 12. Both teams lost a fumble and the Knights’ defense had five sacks for minus-34 yards.