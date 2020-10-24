TONTOGANY – Offense, defense and special teams were clicking on all cylinders Saturday night for Otsego.
The Knights (8-0) jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on the way to a 51-14 victory over Wynford (6-3) in a Division V playoff game. Otsego scored it’s 51 points in the first three quarters. The Royals scored twice in the fourth quarter against the Knights substitutes.
“They (Wynford) were pretty good and we played a pretty good game too. Give credit to the defense. I don’t know how may turnovers they had but they had a lot. It feels good,” said Otsego’s junior quarterback Joseph Dzierwa. “When the passing game wasn’t working we had Trent (Leiter) run the ball and the line took it to them.”
Otsego now faces Ottawa-Glandorf (7-1) next Saturday on the Knights home field. O-G advanced with a 21-0 victory over West Salem Northwestern.
“It’s amazing to be able to come out in the playoffs in the fourth round and still going strong,” Leiter said.
The Knights got rolling on Devin Coon’s interception on the first possession of the game.
“At the beginning of the game it was huge,” Otsego head coach Matt Dzierwa said about the interception. “It was a huge momentum swing.”
On Otsego’s second possession Joseph Dzierwa connected on a 51-yard pass to Ryan Gray to get things going. Three plays later Leiter scored the first of his five touchdowns on a 3-yard run. Conn kicked the PAT and it was 7-0 with 4:55 left in the quarter.
After a three-and-out by the Royals, Leiter rolled 71 yards for a TD on the second play of the possession. Coon’s PAT make it 14-0 with 3:13 remaining in the first quarter.
Wynford fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and three plays later Joseph Dzierwa connected with Chase Helberg on a 25-yard TD pass. It was 21-0 after Coon’s PAT with 2:49 left in the quarter.
“They came up huge and got us going in the first quarter,” Joseph Dzierwa said about the defense in the opening quarter.
Just six seconds into the second quarter, Otsego’s Emilio Aranda picked off a screen pass and ran 11-yards to the end zone for the touchdown. Coon’s PAT pushed the Knights ahead 28-0.
“All year, Emilio, he has always wanted to get a pick six. He finally got one … That’s just awesome to see other teammates succeed,” Leiter said.
On Wynford’s next possession, a snap from center went over the head of quarterback Dustin Brady. Brady then kicked the ball for a safety and a 30-0 lead for the Knights, just six seconds after Aranda’s touchdown.
Gaining possession after the safety, Otsego needed only four plays to make it 37-0. Dzierwa connected with Leiter on a 58-yard pass play. Coon’s PAT made it 37-0.
An interception by Otsego’s Noah Dzierwa set the stage for another touchdown with 1:28 left in the first half.
Joseph Dzierwa connected on a 19-yard yard pass to Gray and a 37-yard pass to Helberg putting the ball at the 3-yard line. Leiter then scored on a 3-yard run and Coon’s PAT pushed it to 44-0 with 53.6 seconds left in the first half.
For the first 24 minutes, Leiter had 10 carried for 102 yards. Joseph Dzierwa was 10-of-18 passing for 224 yards. Gray had two receptions for 70 yards. Leiter had two receptions for 67 yards and Helberg had two catches for 62 yards.
With a running clock in the second half, the Knights used the first 7:55 of the clock. Otsego got the kickoff at the 23-yard line. Leiter then carried the ball 11 times covering the 77 yards and scoring on a 1-yard run. Coon’s PAT made it 51-0.
Leiter also scored five touchdowns in the win over Marion Pleasant on Oct. 17.
“The offensive line did a fantastic job again. Those five guys did an unbelievable job,” coach Dzierwa said. “He (Leiter) runs hard and he runs his butt off. He’s a strong, physical kid. … They (the offense) got after it today. It was good. It was nice to see.”
Leiter finished with 21 carries for 186 yards.
“Offense blocked great just like they did last week. The defense did their stuff like they did. The team overall, all of us just came together and did what we did last week and put it together,” Leiter said.
The Royals were able to score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the 51-14 final score.
“Our kids came out to play, obviously. A couple of things bad happened for them (Wynford) and it steamrolled a little bit,” coach Dzierwa said. “We executed fantastic on offense. Our DB’s (defensive backs) and corners played really well against their wide receivers. They have some really nice wide receivers and that scared us coming into this game.
“The kids played well and played hard like they always do. That’s what we expect out of them,” he added. “Our blitzes gave them a little bit of a problem. We were quick up front and that hurt them a little bit.”
OTSEGO 51, WYNFORD 14
Wynford – 0 0 0 14 -- 14
Otsego – 21 23 7 0 -- 51
0 – Leiter, 3 run (Coon kick)
0 – Leiter, 71 run (Coon kick)
0 – Helberg, 26 pass from J. Dzierwa (Coon kick)
0 – Aranda, 11 interception return (Coon kick)
0 – Knights score on safety
0 – Leiter, 58 pass from J. Dzierwa (Coon kick)
0 – Leiter, 3 run (Coon kick)
0 – Leiter, 1 run (Coon kick)
W – Hackworth, 41 pass from Brady (Green kick)
W – Taylor, 3 run (Green kick)