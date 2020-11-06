TONTOGANY – Two months ago Otsego posted a 17-7 win over Eastwood in a Northern Buckeye Conference regular season game.
On Saturday the two Wood County teams will test each other again with a state semifinal berth on the line. The Knights (9-0) will host the Eagles (7-1) at 7 p.m.
“Week two was such a long time ago for both of us,” head coach Matt Dzierwa about the Knights’ early season win over the Eagles. “We are a different team. They are a different team.
“On film they have definitely improved, and I think we have improved too. You are going to have two good teams,” Dzierwa continued. “They are the best team that we have seen all year, and on Saturday they will again be the best team we have seen all year up to this point.
“In the end we know what they do, and they know what we do. It’s going to come down to execution, mistakes, turnovers those little things that matter in games like this. They are well coached and they are solid at what they do.”
Head coach Craig Rutherford has known Eastwood football for decades as he and his brothers played for their father Jerry.
“He’s lived it and it’s second nature to those guys. That’s why they are so good at it. They have been doing it for such a long time. They know the ins and outs of that offense,” Dzierwa said. “They are polished. They are well-coached and they execute when the time comes.”
While the Eagles do run the ball exceptionally well, they can also throw a few passes.
“In the first game, the quarterback (Jared McNulty) had a nice game against us. They threw the ball on us a little bit. He had a couple of nice long passes,” Dzierwa said. “I expect they will do a little bit of that also.”
For Otsego’s defense there were some question marks at the beginning, especially at linebacker.
But with eight seniors in the starting 11, the Knights have had a very solid defense all year.
In the three playoff games this season, the opposition has scored a total of 27 points. Fourteen of those points came in the 51-14 win over Wynford in the fourth quarter with substitutes in the lineup. Last Saturday, Ottawa-Glandorf scored one touchdown on a blocked field goal return.
The Knights lost several key defensive players from the 2019 team, including Jesse Wright, an all-league selection.
“Up front we were OK. The three out of four linebackers that we needed to replace, that was the rough thing. That was the unknown we had,” Dzierwa said. “Being such an important part of our defense, you didn’t know how they were going to react, especially when you have Blade Steele, a sophomore, in there. He’s handling it very well.”
Another key to Otsego’s defense are the seniors.
“I think it stems from the seniors. I think having our three captains out there at the same time also helps. You have got Cade Limes on the line, Michael Gonzalez at linebacker and Noah Dzierwa at free safety in the backfield,” Dzierwa said. “The thing is that you have three pretty good vocal leaders and three captains on the field at the same time. I think that helps quite a bit.”
With experienced players and team captains on defense, it still starts up front.
“Cade has been fantastic. I think he is one of the best in the area at what he does,” coach Dzierwa said. “If you watch him on field the way he hustles, it’s pretty cool to see him running around and doing what he does.”
In the 21-6 win over O-G, Limes led the team with five solo tackles, including two tackles for losses.
On offense, Trent Leiter moved over 1,000 yards rushing mark last Saturday with 247 yards on 33 carries. For the season, he has 139 carries for 1,212 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has a total of 11 touchdowns in the three playoff games.
Joseph Dzierwa has thrown for 1,769 yards going 116-of-187 with 21 touchdowns this season.
In the receiving corps over nine games, Noah Dzierwa has 36 receptions for 505 yards and eight touchdowns. Chase Helberg has 24 catches for 272 yards and six touchdowns. Devin Coon has caught 25 passes for 331 yards and six touchdowns. Coon also has kicked 36 points-after-touchdown and four field goals.
Saturday’s winner will play in the semifinal game on Nov. 14 at Fortress Obetz on the southeast side of Columbus.