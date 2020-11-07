TONTOGANY – It’s been 39 years since an Otsego football team has earned a spot in the state semifinals.
On Saturday night the Knights removed that spell with a 31-21 win over Eastwood.
Otsego (10-0) will now play Kirtland Saturday at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined.
“It means a lot to the kids, especially in this world today we live in,” Otsego head coach Matt Dzierwa said about moving into the semifinals. “It’s great for the kids. It’s great for the coaches and it’s great for the community too.
“It’s awesome. It’s just something to rally around. … It’s fantastic. It’s pretty cool for everyone,” he continued. “It’s something for the kids, they will never forget this stuff.”
There were six touchdowns scored in the first half with Eastwood and it was a 21-21 tie after 24 minutes.
The second half was a different story with better defense being played by both teams.
“It was a good hard-hitting high school football game,” Eastwood head coach Craig Rutherford said.
The game started very quickly when Eastwood’s Case Boos returned the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Connor Oberhouse kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead in just 11 seconds.
“We came out fast offensively and the kickoff return certainly helped,” Rutherford said.
The Knights countered with a six-play drive covering 79 yards for a TD. Trent Leiter scored on a 14-yard run, but the PAT failed with 9:18 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles answered with a 12-play 58-yard drive capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by Gage Might. Oberhouse’s PAT made it 14-6 with 3:33 remaining in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Eastwood made it 21-6 on an 11-play drive capped by a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jacob McNulty to Austin Fry. Oberhouse kicked the PAT with 8:33 left in the first half for a 21-6 lead.
The Knights quickly answered going 67 yards on five plays with Joseph Dzierwa throwing an 18-yard pass to Brayden Timko with 7:04 remaining in the half. Devin Coon kicked the PAT to cut Eastwood’s lead to 21-13.
Otsego quickly got the ball back on a 15-yard interception return by Ryan Gray. Helped by a 15-yard penalty on Eastwood, Leiter would run for 11 yards for a touchdown with 5:02 remaining in the half. Coon then ran for a 2-point conversion and the game was tied at 21.
“Offensively they (Otsego) were just doing what they do best,” Rutherford said. “I don’t think either team got out of its normal stuff. That was probably why it was such a good game.”
The Knights started the second half, needing four plays and 1:36 to score. Joseph Dzierwa connected with Coon in 39 yards on a key play. Leiter finished the drive with a 23-yard run. Coon’s PAT made it 28-21.
“We have done really well coming out of the locker room at halftime the last three or four games and I think that drive was the key thing … it really got momentum for us,” coach Dzierwa said.
On defense, coach Dzierwa said the Knights made some adjustments to contain Eastwood’s running game.
“We forced them to pass at the end which benefits us because that gets them out of their run game,” he said.
“We held them out of the end zone in the second half - that was obviously a key thing too,” he added.
Leiter suffered an ankle injury with 2:36 left in the third quarter and he did not return.
The game remained scoreless until Coon nailed a 44-yard field goal with a 31-21 lead with 2:29 remaining in the game.
“Devin making the field goal … that was huge,” coach Dzierwa said. “We were debating. In practice that’s his limit.
“I said are you going to make it and he said 'yep I’m going to make it' and he did.”
The Eagles did move the ball in Otsego territory, but lost a fumble with 1:04 remaining and the Knights closed out the 31-21 win.
Eastwood (7-2) had 314 total yards of offense.
“I was just happy with the way the guys came out and gave it everything they got. There was good hitting from both teams,” Rutherford said. “We’re going to look back and we’re going to say ‘maybe we would like to do a couple of things differently.’
“But just overall proud of the way we fought, the way we improved all season and the way that our seniors led us,” he added.
Might had 15 carries for 84 yards for the Eagles. Emmet Getz had 13 carries for 61 yards. Bryce Koprowski-Kistner had 21 carries for 56 yards. McNulty finished 5-of-12 passing for 97 yards. Andrew Arnston had three receptions for 61 yards.
“I have all the respect for Craig and what he does and his program over the years. We know how good they are,” coach Dzierwa said. “They are solid and well-coached and a great program.”
The Knights pushed together 426 total yards, 261 rushing and 165 passing.
Leiter finished with 206 yards on 24 carries. Joseph Dzierwa was 9-of-18 passing with a touchdown. Chase Helberg had five receptions for 79 yards and Coon had two catches for 57 yards.
Defensively, Michael Gonzalez, Coon, Timbo and Blake Steele combined for 28.6 tackles, including 26 solos tackles. Gonzalez had three tackles for losses.
OTSEGO 31, EASTWOOD 21
EASTWOOD 14 7 0 0 --21
OTSEGO 6 15 7 3 – 31
E – Boos, 90 kickoff return (Oberhouse kick)
O – Leiter, 21 run (kick failed)
E – Might, 6 run (Oberhouse kick)
E – Fry, 23 pass from McNulty (Oberhouse kick)
O – Timko, 18 pass from J. Dzierwa (Coon kick)
O – Leiter, 11 run (Coon run)
O – Leiter, 23 run (Coon kick)
0 – Coon, 44 field goal