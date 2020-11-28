TONTOGANY — After a season in which the Knights went 21-4 overall and 13-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, Otsego girls basketball will be looking to repeat as league champions this year.
That will be a tall task as the Knights return just three letterwinnners from last season and will have to replace eight seniors, including two first-team All-NBC selections in Brynne Limes and Hannah Smoyer.
“We have limited court experience at the varsity level, so what we have preached to the kids and I believe they have bought into it is opportunity — we don’t have to match what that team did what the last three or the last four teams did,” said head coach Eric Simon. “Of course we want to compete. But it is their identity, they have to create their own identity, they have to be themselves and they have to take the opportunity and run with it.”
Limes led the way in scoring for the Knights with 10.8 points per game while Smoyer led the way on the boards, grabbing 10.4 rebounds per game.
Now the Knights will lean on letterwinner and the only player with significant court experience in Ellie Roberts, who was an honorable mention All-NBC pick a year ago.
“Ellie Roberts, it is pretty much her team now, it is her chance to step up and shine. She played quite a bit last year at varsity. We are probably going to go as she goes, not just basketball wise but leadership wise because she’s been our vocal letter and she is talented,” Simon said.
Maddy Berry and Paige Varner are two players that didn’t get much time last year as juniors with the big senior class, but they will be looked at to fill two of the guard spots this season.
Two sophomores will also get a lot of looks this year at the varsity level. Lauren Hillesheim and Kamryn Hollar will play significant minutes.
For a player like Roberts, who was there through the highs of last season, Simon knows how tough it can be for her coming into a season where most of the team has limited varsity experience. But he d of the is proud of the way she has reacted.
“It would be really easy for her through all the success to say that this isn’t going to be the same this year. She has always had great players around her — and I’m not saying we don’t have good players — but it has been such an unknown. It would be really easy for her to just defer and get frustrated. She has been positive and bringing kids along and reminding everybody that this is their team now,” he said.
Simon himself knows that this year is going to be a work in progress. But he also knows that the key to this season will be getting his team to focus on things outside of just wins and losses.
“I hardly ever talk to them about winning and losing. I talk to them about competing and having control of the things that we can control. Are we work as a team, do we not have our own agendas, are we willing to work together? That is going to be the key for such young group to come together,” Simon said.
The Knights will be looking for their fourth NBC title in seven years this coming season.