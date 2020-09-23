TONTOGANY – At 4-0 Otsego is the only undefeated Northern Buckeye Conference team.
The Knights now face Rossford (2-2) on Friday. Otsego is ranked 12th this week in Division V Region 18.
“With this team ever since we have gotten started in June, these kids have worked hard. I know everybody says that but they have embraced their goals. Honestly, they just play week to week,” said Matt Dzierwa, the Knights head coach. “We have tried to tell these kids to play for the day, because you don’t know what tomorrow will bring some time with everything going on.
“They haven’t looked ahead. They know how good Rossford is. They (Rossford) have some really nice skilled guys and a couple of really nice linemen,” he continued. “The kids have really bought in to what we have tried to tell them and it’s worked. They are pretty focused and I think they will be focused this week as well.”
With the uncertainty on whether or not there would be prep football this fall, Dzierwa was pleased that there are games being played.
“Regardless of what happens, you have to appreciate and be thankful that we are out here playing,” Dzierwa said.
The Knights have done well throwing the ball this season.
Junior Joseph Dwierwa is 54-of-94 passing for 751 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Senior Noah Dzierwa has 15 receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Chase Helberg, a junior, has nine catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns. Devin Coon, a junior, has 12 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Coon has also kicked two field goals and 10 PATs.
Trent Leiter, a junior, has rushed for 297 yards and five touchdowns and senior Michael Gonzalez has chipped in with 184 rushing yards and one touchdown.
The Knights have also played well defensively.
“With the defensive kids for the last four or five years they have really bought into fact that we are going to be smaller than anybody else that we play. It’s always been that way around here,” Dzierwa said. “We try to tell them you have to play harder and you have to play faster. You hustle to the ball and good things are going to happen to you.
“With five players going both ways, it’s less this year than it has been in the past, which has been seven, eight or nine playing both offense and defense,” he continued. “It’s a great benefit to us. We have more football players in terms of both sides of the ball, which helps us out quite a bit.”
Two-way players are seniors Noah Dzierwa, Brayden Timbo, Ryan Gray and Cade Limes along with junior Coon.
“Those five kids that go both ways they are the kids up front on conditioning and they are the best conditioned ones,” coach Dzierwa said.
“With this group of seniors, it’s nice to have them, and knock on wood, everybody has been healthy.,” Dzierwa added. “That’s a bonus. In years past we have always had a couple of kids banged up. It helps to have everybody healthy.”