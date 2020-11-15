PARMA – During a very successful 10-win season Otsego has been a two-dimensional offensive football team being able to gain yardage both rushing and passing.
Otsego ran into trouble Saturday night against powerhouse Kirtland in a Division V state semifinal game at Parma Byers Field.
Kirtland was able to defend the passing game in the second half on the way to a 39-13 victory. The Hornets scored 24 points in the second half while blanking the Knights.
It was the ninth time in the last 10 years for Kirtland to be in a state semifinal game. They have five state championships in the span and will be going for number six next Saturday.
With standout running back Trent Leiter sidelined with an ankle injury and then Michael Gonzalez having to leave the field with 2:29 remaining in the first half, the Knights were basically without a running game.
“The kids played their butts off. They have done everything all year for us, considering this world that we live in,” said Otsego head coach Matt Dzierwa said. “It’s been fantastic. It’s a great group of seniors and a great group of kids.
“Not to make excuses, with Trent and Michael would it have been different? I don’t know,” he continued. “I feel bad for Trent and Michael. Michael got to play a half and Trent didn’t get to play. That was unfortunate and we miss them both on both sides of the football.”
“Having Michael down, it’s tough especially as a good a player that he is and the leader he is,” said senior Noah Dzierwa.
Kirtland got a quick start after a 34-yard return by Gage Sullivan on the opening kickoff.
The Hornets went 46 yards on five plays to score on a 4-yard run by Mason Sullivan. After an outside call on Otsego, Kirtland went for the 2-point conversion and converted on a run by Sullivan with 10:26 remaining in the first quarter.
Otsego responded using 15 plays to go 69 yards for a touchdown. Gonzalez scored on a 1-yard run and Devin Coon kicked the PAT with 4:15 left in the first quarter with Kirtland leading 8-7.
Late in the first quarter, Kirkland’s Danny Davidson intercepted a pass putting the ball at the 24-yard line. Anthony DeMarco quickly scored on a 24-yard run and Marion Rodin kicked the PAT for a 15-7 lead with second seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Knights answered with a 10 play 60-yard drive in the second quarter, capped by an 8-yard pass from Noah Dzierwa to Chase Helberg. Joseph Dzierwa flipped the ball to his brother Noah to find a wide-open Helberg.
Otsego’s two-point conversion failed and the Hornets held a 15-13 lead with 9:29 left in the first half. That score remained for the rest of the first half.
“The first half was fantastic going back and forth. It was a lot of emotions. The defense made some big stops. The offense made some great plays,” coach Dzierwa said. “That’s where we wanted to be at halftime to be honest with you. It was a two-point game.”
Joseph Dzierwa was 10-of-17 for 116 yards passing in the first half, but was held to 5-of-14 for 21 yards in the second half.
“They (Kirtland) played a cover-two man against us and they knew we had to throw the ball. It was tough,” coach Dzierwa said about the second half. “It is what it is. They had to stop Joseph throwing and they did kind of. … We couldn’t run the ball like we usually do.”
Late in the third quarter, Sullivan found some running room up the middle and went 71 yards for a touchdown. With Rodin’s PAT the Hornets held a 22-13 lead with 2:16 remaining in the quarter.
“Their long run there at the end of the third quarter, that kind of broke our back a little bit,” coach Dzierwa said. “We had them bottled up. He (Sullivan) is a fantastic runner. There is a reason he is a first-team all-state running back.
“We just didn’t wrap him up. That kind of took the air of the place and stuff. It was hard to battle back at that point.”
Kirtland put the game away in the fourth quarter.
After the Knights stopped the Hornets, due in part to a good tackle by Ryan Gray. Rodin then kicked a 31-yard field goal for a 25-13 lead with 9:15 remaining in the game.
The Hornets defense then held for a three-and-out, forcing a punt.
Three plays later DeMarco, with some good blocking down field, rolled 80 yards for a TD. Rodin’s PAT pushed the lead to 32-13 with 7:22 remaining.
Then in the final seconds of the game, Ramon Lescano ran 44 yards for a TD and Rodin kicked the PAT for the 39-13 final.
The Knights finished with 172 total yards with only 27 rushing yards.
Noah Dzierwa had seven receptions for 67 yards while throwing for one touchdown.
“This season was a blast. All these guys are phenomenal. You could see the brotherhood here tonight. I mean we all love each other,” Noah Dzierwa said. “We are kind of sad it had to end tonight.”
The Hornets turned on their running game in the second half piling up 299 yards in the final 24 minutes.
Anthony McMarco finished with 19 carries for 232 and Sullivan added 160 yards on 18 carries.
Kirtland in now 137-6 since 2011 winning 54 of the last 55 games and they have won 40 straight games.
“I am happy and proud for everything the kids have done, the coaches, and the community support. It has been fantastic all year long,” coach Dzierwa said. “Like I told them at the end here, a lot of people are going to remain what we have done for the community … it’s been fantastic to see everyone rally around for all these kids. ... Honestly give them something to do and something to cheer for.”
“They (Kirtland) are a good football team and they have nice athletes over there and we do to,” he added. “It was just kind of not to be tonight."
KIRTLAND 39, OTSEGO 13
OTSEGO 7 6 0 0 -- 13
KIRTLAND 15 0 7 17 -- 39
K – M. Sullivan, 4 run (Mitchell, 2-point run)
O – Gonzalez, 1 run (Coon kick)
K – DeMarco, 24 run (Rodin kick)
O – Helberg, 8 pass from N. Dzierwa (pass failed)
K – M. Sullivan, 71 run (Rodin kick)
K – Rodin, 21 field goal
K – DeMarco, 80 run (Rodin kick)
K – Lescano, 44 run (Rodin kick)