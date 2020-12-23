TONTOGANY — Otsego held onto a league win Tuesday night, defeating Northern Buckeye Conference foe Genoa, 42-39. The Knights improve to 3-1 in conference play, and 3-2 overall.
“Any conference win is a good win,” Otsego head coach Bostdorff said.
The Comets fell behind by as much as 13 in the second half, but fought back and briefly led the match in the fourth quarter.
“Give credit to [Genoa], they did not quit,” Bostdorff said. “They kept battling and they got right back in the game. We are very happy to take the victory, and take the league win.”
Outstanding for the Knights was Joseph Dzierwa, who did everything but sell popcorn. The junior finished with a final stat line of 12 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, one steal and just two turnovers.
“A very solid night for him,” Bostdorff said of his player. “He had a very good night. This week, we put an emphasis on rebounding. He took it to heart tonight.”
Dzierwa agreed with his coach that rebounding was a priority.
“We wanted to rebound better. I tried doing it as best we could,” Dzierwa said.
The game was a tale of two halves. The first half had terrific team offense by the Knights. Otsego assisted on six of their seven field goals in the first half.
“We will share the basketball, and it also says we have guys that need to set and cut. We got some good shots in the paint doing that,” Bostdorff said.
On the other end, the Knights’ stifling zone defense created issues for Genoa. The Comets struggled to find many easy looks, mustering only six points in the first half, and zero field goals in the second quarter.
“We were really locked in defensively in the first half. Third quarter I think we took our foot off the pedal,” Bostdorff said.
Genoa rewrote the script in the second half. The Comets embarked on a 24-10 run during the first 13 minutes of the second half. Genoa sparked the run, in part, with terrific outside shooting from players like Zach Buhrow and Skylar Ju, the team at one point hitting three consecutive threes.
“You can’t bury yourself in that deep of a hole in the first half,” Genoa head coach Tim Hausfeld said. “We’ve got to get off to better starts. We need to do better early on.”
The Comets continued their run with an and-1 play by Landon Laytart, who swished the free throw, and Buhrow hitting his third triple of the half. Buhrow would finish as the Comets’ leading scorer with 12 points, all coming on triples in the second half.
Following the Genoa lead, Dzierwa responded with an emphatic drive to the basket, drawing a bucket plus the foul. The final 11 Otsego points were free throws.
The Comets’ three-point shooting kept their comeback hopes alive. Genoa held the ball with 7.2 seconds remaining down three. A Comets’ three landed just off the mark before the final buzzer sounded.