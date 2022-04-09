OTSEGO 9, WAUSEON 3
WAUSEON — Otsego senior Joseph Dzierwa went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs as Otsego downed Wauseon, 9-3, in non-league baseball action Friday.
The Knights scored in every inning but the first, scoring single runs in each of the second through fifth innings, adding three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh. Junior Gabe Kelly was the winning pitcher.
OTSEGO 10, TINORA 0
DEFIANCE — Otsego senior Lexi North threw a one-hit shutout as the Knights defeated Tinora, 10-0, in a mercy-ruled five inning softball game Friday.
North struck out 15, walked zero, and threw 58 pitches, including 46 for strikes. Anna Frazer had the only hit off her.
At the plate, North and Kiana Dingledine both homered and Summer Berry doubled to lead Otsego’s attack.
The Knights only needed five hits to score 10 runs, taking advantage of four walks and two errors and only leaving three runners on base.
Riley Rowe and Kiana Dingledine also had base hits, Moira Yaney reached twice on walks and had two stolen bases.
The losing pitcher was Scylea Zolman, who struck out seven, walked four, and allowed 10 runs, but only four were earned.
EASTWOOD 13, EVERGREEN 6
METAMORA — Jessyca Smith had three doubles and a single to lead Eastwood past Evergreen, 13-6, Thursday.
For Eastwood, Lilly Escobedo had three singles, Kaitlyn Luidhardt belted a home run and a single, Delaney Maynard had a double and single, Ady Bowe doubled and singled and Cassi Kieper had two singles.
Kieper was the winning pitcher with 12 strikeouts. Eastwood improves to 6-1.
BRYAN 5, BOWLING GREEN 0
BRYAN — Bowling Green tennis was swept Friday, 5-0, at Bryan.
In first singles, Bryan’s Jay Fortner defeated BG’s Mathias Drumm, 6-0,6-0, at second singles Landon Bassett defeated Aaron Hershberger, 6-4,6-3.
“In the most contested match of the day at second singles, BG's Hershberger tried to approach the net many times and was successful sometimes, at other times he made some errors that led to easy points for Bassett,” BG coach Andy Drumm said.
“Bassett also had some big serves that were successful for easy points. Both sets were close with Bassett able to make key breaks of serve.”
At third singles, Golden Bear Aiden Andrews defeated Bobcat Paul Guo, 6-1,6-1.
At first doubles, Bryan’s Nathan Hess and Carter Brown downed BG’s Theo Bock and Jonas Kendrick, 6-2,6-3.
At second doubles, Craig Jackson and Caleb McCashen defeated Dave Tyson and Jason Lin, 6-0, 6-1.
ROSSFORD INVITATIONAL TRACK
ROSSFORD — In the eight-team Rossford Invitational Thursday, Lake finished fourth, Rossford sixth, and Perrysburg eighth in the girls meet.
The Rossford girls 4x200 meter relay team of seniors Clare Logan and Mia Webb and sophomores Lilly Leganik and Mia DeBortoli won in 1:52.8.
Perrysburg junior AnnaSophia Gower won the 3200 in 12.19.1.
Anthony Wayne won the girls meet, scoring 110 points, followed by Avon (93), Clay (71), Lake (62), Sylvania Southview (48), Rossford (43), Ottawa Hills (40½) and Perrysburg (28½).
In the boys meet, Lake was fifth, Rossford seventh and Perrysburg eighth.
The Lake 4x200 relay team of senior Cole Eby, junior Caleb Day and sophomores Figgy Garcia and Xayden Wilkes won in 1:35.7, which sets a new meet record, breaking a Rossford time of 1:37.3 set last year.
Rossford junior Ian Clark won the 400-meter dash in a meet record time of 53.3 seconds, breaking Eric Hollar’s time of 54.55 last year.
Southview won the team championship, scoring 121 points, followed by AW (92), OH (83), Avon (58), Lake (57), Clay (36), Rossford (30) and Perrysburg (19).